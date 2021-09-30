Moline buys property behind public library

The city of Moline has purchased a house adjacent to the public library, 3210 41st St., for the purpose of developing the land into green space library patrons will be able to use in the future.
The home, built in 1934, sits on an acre of land at the corner of 41st Street and 33rd Avenue and is bordered by the library parking lot along the east. City Administrator Bob Vitas said the city paid the listing price of $230,000 for the property, formerly owned by Doris Peterson. The city closed on the property June 23.
Vitas said the house and a shed will be abated for asbestos and demolished, but plans for the property have yet to be developed and will include input from residents.
"But for now, it is thought that outside uses could include lush gardens, sitting areas, fountains, and possibly a gazebo or small stage area for outdoor lectures," he said.
"I'm looking forward to the library board recommendations and research they are doing for uses of that space," Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said.
Library board member Wayne Smith said the city had always planned to purchase the property.
"Once it came up for sale, we definitely wanted to buy it," Smith said. "We haven't made any decisions yet except that house needs to go. We do want to use it for something the people in Moline would use; it could even be a park.
Smith declined to elaborate on any ideas board members have discussed about uses for the property. He said the board will hold public survey sessions seeking input from residents before plans are disclosed.
"What can the citizens of Moline dream up to do with it that makes the most sense," Smith said. "How can we best use that land?"