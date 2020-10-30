Moline city administrator placed on unpaid leave after allegedly calling council 'liars' and making sexual, racial comments

One of the incidents happened during a car ride with Vanags and two employees in June, during which Vanags shared a story about a sexual encounter in a hotel room.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the report, Vanags "violated the discipline policy by conducting himself in an unprofessional manner in the workplace and at work events; and publicly making derogatory, unprofessional, inappropriate and, or divisive comments about members of the senior management team and inappropriate conversations with employees."

The report states, "in accordance with city policy on reporting sexual harassment, (the employee) was filing a report of several incidents that he recently witnessed regarding his supervisor, Martin Vanags, Interim City Administrator. Along with his email, provided six attachments (Exhibits B thru G) outlining specific events to support his allegations.

"He also stated he was fearful of retaliation from filing the complaint as he stated he had already been a victim of documented retaliation and retribution by Vanags since (Vanags) has been working for the council."

Among the exhibits is a report of Vanags stating Aug. 19 that "the city council is a bunch of buyers, and buyers are liars, and the city council members are guilty of talking out of both sides of their mouths." Vanags denied this statement to investigators.