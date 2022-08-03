 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
MOLINE

Moline City Council amends language to potential Accessory Dwelling Units ordinance

  • 0
3D Printing Home Construction

Mighty Buildings production manager Yonah Naftaly stands in front of 3D printed homes being prepared for delivery to its customers earlier this year in Oakland, Calif. Mighty Buildings is now producing 350-square-foot backyard studios, known in the industry as “accessory dwelling units” that can be used as extra bedrooms, playrooms, gyms or home offices. Moline is considering a new zoning ordinance regulating such structures in the city.

 Terry Chea, AP

The Moline City Council voted to have the draft zoning ordinance for Accessory Dwelling Units amended as the city looks for more opportunities to provide housing.

Council members opted to get rid of the family requirement for ADUs and to instead include a heavy fine if the owner were to utilize the ADU as an Airbnb. An ADU is a smaller, independent residential unit that is located on the same lot as a standalone, single-family home. 

In July, David Silverman of Corporation Council presented council members with a draft ADU zoning ordinance for public input before it goes to the planning commission for a public hearing. At the July 12 meeting, council members raised issues with the ordinance, as presented, saying it was too restrictive, presents practical enforcement issues and was not an appropriate accessory use in the city. 

Seventh Ward Ald. Michael Waldron voted against the motion saying removing the family requirement is his number one issue. 

People are also reading…

"I am not against ADU's per se," Waldron said. "I think the relationships is important along with the property owner living on site." 

Third Ward Ald. Mike Wendt said he understood where Waldron was coming from but disagrees with the family requirement of the draft ordinance. Wendt explained that if he were to invest thousands of dollars to build an ADU for his mom to live with him and then she passed away, he would rather see it be put to use than run into the dilemma of tearing it down or letting it sit there. 

"It then becomes what could be affordable housing in our community that somebody could move into," Wendt said. 

With the ordinance currently requiring the property owner of the ADU to reside on the property, Wendt said it gives the landlord every incentive to make sure they have a good tenant living there and that the dwelling is being taken care of. 

Sixth Ward Ald. Pat O'Brien, who also voted against the motion, raised a concern with how to enforce the landlords being required to live onsite because there will still be cases in which there is an absentee landlord. In order to enforce the code, O'Brien said more staff would need to be hired to keep up with potential absentee landlords. 

"In my opinion, it's not going to help housing," O'Brien said. "It's going to drive it down." 

With the possibility of an ADU being turned into an Airbnb, 4th Ward Ald. Matt Timion moved that language be include in the proposed ordinance for a heavy fine if it is used for Airbnb-type purposes. 

Timion said there are cases in which the individual leasing the place then sublets it for however long and that the language would need to be "very specific" in preventing short-term type of living situations. 

The motion to remove the family requirement and add in language preventing Airbnb-type uses passed council 5-3. Further discussion and a public hearing regarding the ordinance will take place at a later date.

Photos: First day of the Mississippi Valley Fair
Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Accessory dwelling units to be considered for Moline

David Silverman of Corporation Council presented Moline council members  two proposed changes to the city's zoning and land development ordinance. The proposal would amend the definition of family and create a new division for accessory dwelling units in article three, chapter 35 of the zoning and land development ordinance. 

Moline to move forward with Metronet as citywide broadband provider

Moline to move forward with Metronet as citywide broadband provider

Council members voted to move ahead with Metronet as the citywide broadband provider. The council motioned to direct CTC Consulting to enter into negotiations with Metronet to allow for discussion regarding the city's requirement about aerial installation and the elements of the overall agreement. 

Moline announces sponsors for 150 birthday celebration

Moline's Sesquicentennial Planning Committee announced it has secured financial sponsorships from 15 area companies and organizations. The funding totals more than $150,000 which is a match for the $150,000 budgeted for the 150th birthday celebration by the Moline City Council in 2021. 

Moline City Council authorizes purchase of a medic utility vehicle

Moline City Council authorizes purchase of a medic utility vehicle

Moline City Council is moving ahead with plans to purchase a John Deere medic utility vehicle with a medic bed from International Automated Systems from Baldwin, Wisconsin. The vehicle would cost $53,624.84 and it was requested for consideration to utilize restricted funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to cover the cost of the vehicle. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine grain ship: First shipment since Russia's invasion reaches Turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News