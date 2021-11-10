Moline City Council approves decrease in 2022 tax levy

Moline residents will soon see their property tax bills decrease slightly.
City council members on Tuesday approved a first reading of the 2022 property tax levy ordinance, decreasing the amount by $500,000. It was a reversal from the initial proposal of a $147,521 increase in the tax levy.
Under the original proposal, City Administrator Bob Vitas said homeowners would have seen an $8 increase on Moline's portion of their annual property tax bill on homes valued at $100,000.
The initial recommended tax levy was $15,953,842, which was .93% — less than 1% increase — over the previous year. After lively and sometimes heated debate by council members, Alderman Mike Wendt, Ward 3, amended the motion to lower the levy by $500,000 to $15,453,842, and to "replenish the $644,000 in this year's budget to come out of reserves."
Wendt noted the city has an additional $3.7 million in reserves beyond the city's policy and considering that TIF District No. 1 will come back on the tax rolls next year, said it wasn't necessary to increase the tax levy at this time.
"By doing this one-year adjustment, reducing the tax levy by half a million dollars, we will then recapture it next year when the TIF 1 comes back online," Wendt said. "And we will give some actual, real property tax relief to our residents and make us a much more competitive community in the area.
"Ultimately, by doing this, it will not reduce one penny of services in 2022. We've already been told we cannot spend anymore; the budget will be fully funded as it's been adopted with all the changes that we've made. This is purely coming from a reserve fund that is over and above our reserve fund policy."
Alderman Matt Timion, Ward 4, disagreed.
"To make a change now to a three-year budget that we asked city staff to do, would be a slap in the face to the work they've done," Timion said. "I will vote against the amendment."
"I think we need to stay where we are, at the same rate we used the year prior," said Alderman at-Large James Patrick Schmidt.
Alderman Alvaro Macias, Ward 2, said he wasn't opposed to lowering the tax levy, "Just not right now. We still have a lot of staff we need to hire and costs are going up everywhere."
Aldermen Pat O'Brien, Ward 6; and Michael Waldron, Ward 7; agreed with Wendt.
"We're fighting over ... not a large amount of money in a big-city budget," O'Brien said. "But it does reflect on people's personal budgets. I have no interest in inflicting any more hardship than has already been inflicted, believe me. If this is a one-year thing, I guess I can't find any fault in what (Wendt) is presenting to us here tonight."
The amended motion passed 5-3, with Aldermen Timion, Macias and Schmidt opposed. The final motion to approve the tax levy ordinance passed unanimously.
"Our budget is balanced and it's flat," Vitas said prior to the meeting. "We had 1.1% growth over the prior year in value. Yet we are able to come out of it with significant new programs and able to create new positions."
Vitas said the new budget will be able to fund all 46 of the open positions city-wide.
"Through careful fund management and planning, we were able to reallocate our resources to address to strategic needs of the community," he said. "We are restructuring and rebuilding. We are adding additional public works employees and laborers so we can provide a greater level of service within the city and adding positions in economic development so we can go back to building up the city."
A resolution adopting the 2022 budget will take place during the Dec. 7 regular council meeting.