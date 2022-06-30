 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Quad-City Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC
Moline City Council authorizes purchase of a medic utility vehicle
alert top story

Moline City Council authorizes purchase of a medic utility vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0

Moline City Council is moving ahead with plans to purchase a John Deere medic utility vehicle with a medic bed from International Automated Systems from Baldwin, Wisconsin using restricted ARPA funds. 

The vehicle would cost $53,624.84 utilizing a General Services Administration contract which is a long-term government-wide contract with commercial companies that provides access to millions of commercial products and services at fair prices. 

The need for the John Deere medic utility vehicle was not requested in the city's budgeting process but City Administrator Bob Vitas said that the need for a utility vehicle arose because of the I-74 pedestrian path incident. 

"This need presented itself," Vitas said. "This was not something necessarily in the plans." 

It was requested for consideration to utilize restricted funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to cover the cost of the vehicle. 

Moline received $20.7 million in ARPA funds with more than $6.5 million of the funds allocated for restricted projects and about $14 million allocated for unrestricted projects. Restricted funds must be used for direct financial aid to offset pandemic-caused losses, public health initiatives and water, sewer, and broadband projects. 

People are also reading…

In the overview of the resolution authorizing the medic utility vehicle, it says that with the increase in community events, future tourism anticipated and the upcoming 150th birthday celebration for Moline, the vehicle will be able to access locations with physical or installed barriers that could restrict or make it difficult for a full size ambulance to access. 

In a phone call, Moline Fleet and Facilities manager Sarah Mark said using restricted ARPA funds frees up unrestricted money that can be used on other projects throughout the community.

At-Large Ald. James Patrick Schmidt said approving the medic vehicle is a priority to move forward with but that he is hesitant about reallocating ARPA funds before identifying available funds in the city's budgeting process. He noted that a larger conversation needs to happen prior to reallocating funds.  

"I think the need specifically related to the I-74 path are pretty immense and I think this is something we need to move forward on," Schmidt said.

The motion to pass the resolution authorizing the purchase passed unanimously at Tuesday's city council meeting. The payment for the UTV is due this December. 

Photos: Public celebration for the new I-74 bridge
Getting a look at the new I-74 Bridge
Watch now: Public celebration of the new I-74 bridge
Photos: Opening of pedestrian lane on I-74 bridge
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Airbnb’s temporary 'no party rule' is now permanent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News