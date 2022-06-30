Moline City Council authorizes purchase of a medic utility vehicle

Moline City Council is moving ahead with plans to purchase a John Deere medic utility vehicle with a medic bed from International Automated Systems from Baldwin, Wisconsin using restricted ARPA funds.

The vehicle would cost $53,624.84 utilizing a General Services Administration contract which is a long-term government-wide contract with commercial companies that provides access to millions of commercial products and services at fair prices.

The need for the John Deere medic utility vehicle was not requested in the city's budgeting process but City Administrator Bob Vitas said that the need for a utility vehicle arose because of the I-74 pedestrian path incident.

"This need presented itself," Vitas said. "This was not something necessarily in the plans."

It was requested for consideration to utilize restricted funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to cover the cost of the vehicle.

Moline received $20.7 million in ARPA funds with more than $6.5 million of the funds allocated for restricted projects and about $14 million allocated for unrestricted projects. Restricted funds must be used for direct financial aid to offset pandemic-caused losses, public health initiatives and water, sewer, and broadband projects.

In the overview of the resolution authorizing the medic utility vehicle, it says that with the increase in community events, future tourism anticipated and the upcoming 150th birthday celebration for Moline, the vehicle will be able to access locations with physical or installed barriers that could restrict or make it difficult for a full size ambulance to access.

In a phone call, Moline Fleet and Facilities manager Sarah Mark said using restricted ARPA funds frees up unrestricted money that can be used on other projects throughout the community.

At-Large Ald. James Patrick Schmidt said approving the medic vehicle is a priority to move forward with but that he is hesitant about reallocating ARPA funds before identifying available funds in the city's budgeting process. He noted that a larger conversation needs to happen prior to reallocating funds.

"I think the need specifically related to the I-74 path are pretty immense and I think this is something we need to move forward on," Schmidt said.

The motion to pass the resolution authorizing the purchase passed unanimously at Tuesday's city council meeting. The payment for the UTV is due this December.

