Moline City Council unanimously moves to link multimodal transportation projects together

As the Moline begins to move forward in developing a multimodal transportation plan, City Council members made a unanimous motion to integrate the updated bikeway plan and complete streets policy along with it.

Third Ward Ald. Mike Wendt raised the concern at the Tuesday evening roundtable that the updated bikeway plan should be integrated with the multimodal transportation plan.

The updated bikeway plan is linked with the multimodal transportation plan in the Strategic Action Plan for the fiscal year 2022-2024. Both projects have yet to start according to the first quarter update of the Fiscal Year 2022-2024 Strategic Action Plan.

"I really think that we should be moving the bikeways plan with the multimodal," Wendt said.

The city's community and economic development agency along with Quad Cities Bicycle Club; neighborhood associations; and the engineering, streets and parks departments are to develop a blueprint of connected bicycle routes throughout the city and neighboring cities.

The multimodal transportation development plan establishes the city's transportation strategy for the future. The community and economic development department, along with other agencies such as engineering, streets and parks, are to develop a proposal that includes improvements to all modes of transportation.

City Administrator Bogdan Vita noted that the updated bikeway plan and the multimodal transportation plan had yet to launch.

Vita noted that of $1.5 million in unrestricted funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for fiscal year 2022-2024, $750,000 is to be used for the bikeway plan with the other $750,000 for the multimodal transportation plan.

He said they will need to revisit how they allocate those unrestricted funds to go with restricted funds for FY 2023 based on financial losses from 2020 and 2021.

"Not that we won't get work done, but it's going to put (ARPA funds) into a more difficult place and spending the money," Vitas said.

The codification of the complete streets policy was passed but will not be incorporated into Moline's Code of Ordinances regarding Zoning and Land Development until March 2023 since the Department of Engineering and Department of Community and Economic Development have to review and clean up the chapter on Zoning and Land Development.

