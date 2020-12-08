 Skip to main content
Moline City Hall to remain closed amid rise in coronavirus cases
Moline City Hall will remain closed due to a spike in coronavirus numbers in the area. 

City council members on Tuesday approved extending the closure until further notice. 

Moline Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags said City Hall closed when Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued Tier 3 mitigation mandates Nov. 20. The order requires all bars and restaurants to cease indoor service, puts limits on hotel occupancy, restricts customers inside retail stores, states all employees should work remotely who can do so, and other measures meant to help suppress the spread of coronavirus. 

"As all of you know, COVID has spiked here in the Quad-Cities and the Midwest in general, so we are recommending that the city continue to keep City Hall and the finance department closed to the public," Vanags said. "But we are continuing to provide city services.

"All the workers who can work from home are currently working from home. I would ask city council to go ahead and keep City Hall closed until further notice."

The Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday reported another three deaths, bringing the total to 181 people who have died from COVID-19. An additional 94 cases of coronavirus cases were reported, bringing the total to 9,292.

The Scott County Health Department reported Tuesday cases had climbed to 12,305 and 104 people have died. 

