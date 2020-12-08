Moline City Hall to remain closed amid rise in coronavirus cases

Moline City Hall will remain closed due to a spike in coronavirus numbers in the area.

City council members on Tuesday approved extending the closure until further notice.

Moline Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags said City Hall closed when Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued Tier 3 mitigation mandates Nov. 20. The order requires all bars and restaurants to cease indoor service, puts limits on hotel occupancy, restricts customers inside retail stores, states all employees should work remotely who can do so, and other measures meant to help suppress the spread of coronavirus.

