Moline city officials: Ben Butterworth Parkway looks 'horrible' and Parks & Rec need to adjust its priorities

Alderman Dick Potter, Ward 4, defended parks and rec staff.

"I'm sure the staff is working very diligently. The numbers are what the numbers are," Potter said. "We have much less staff; there's no way they're going to be able to keep up as compared to what a normal year is. I've had numerous conversations with patrons of the parks and I tell them it's a COVID year. We couldn't bring in the seasonal (workers). Maintenance is going to be down just a little bit and they're doing the very best that they can.

"The work around the (cemetery) headstones is very tedious. It's not like running a mower and getting it done quickly. My observation is that the crews out there working are doing the very best they can given the fact that the grass this time of year grows pretty fast."

Parker agreed with Potter, but added, "I think it's an issue with the direction they're given and the priority they're given on what to take care of. We've been talking for years how the riverfront is the highest priority on anything we do, and it looks horrible.

"It's not the people on the mowers, it's the people directing the people on the mowers."

Acri asked Griffith to provide a list of priorities to council members explaining how work would be prioritized in the city going forward.

