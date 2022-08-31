Moline citywide broadband project remains top priority as officials work to tighten utility regulations

Moline hopes to tighten its rules and regulations for utility equipment.

A proposed draft would make it unlawful for any person or utility company to install wires over or under any street in a public right-of-way without permission from City Hall. Before city leaders vote on the plan, a working group that includes utility companies will weigh in.

Third Ward Ald. Mike Wendt and At-Large Ald. James Patrick Schmidt said their biggest concern was not having a set time frame in place for the working group.

Wendt said that it could be "months and months" before the city receives any feedback.

"There are a ton of holes in our ordinance and we need to go back and have a time frame," Wendt said. "They have incentive ... to keep the status quo."

Wendt was reprimanded by the city council earlier this year after a spat with a utility worker installing lines above ground.

Utility companies are currently required to obtain a public right-of-way permit approved by the city engineer to legally install utility equipment. A $2,500 performance bond is required if the company fails to clean up and the property.

City Administrator Bob Vitas said the city's priority should be creating a citywide broadband network. Vitas said the city is months behind on the project and the administration remains committed to delivering the citywide broadband.

"It is the No. 1 goal of the citizens of the city of Moline, and that is what I'm going to focus my energy on," Vitas said.

It'll likely be November before the working group makes a recommendation, Vitas said. In the meantime, he said he hopes the city and utilities reach a compromise.