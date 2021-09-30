Moline close to hiring community and economic development director

After more than two years without a community and economic development director, Moline is close to filling the position.
City Administrator Bob Vitas said the search is "moving along on schedule" and that the city is close to making an offer to a final candidate.
The position has been open since the resignation of Ray Forsythe in April, 2019, who was soon hired as city administrator for Washington, Ill.
"Panel interviews were held with several candidates this month and we are moving forward with a second interview and meetings with the top candidate," Vitas said. "This will take place in mid-October with plans to have a new director on board in mid- to late- November, barring any unforeseen circumstances."
Vitas said the field was narrowed down from 22 applicants. The city did not incur any consulting costs through the use of a candidate search firm as has been done in the past, but instead used the city's human resources department to find and interview candidates.
The hiring of a new community and economic development director was initially put on hold in Oct. 2019 until a permanent city administrator could be hired. Vitas began with the city in June, replacing interim City Administrator Marty Vanags.
Vitas said he was not aware of any development deals in the city that were negatively impacted by the absence of a development director.
Following her election as mayor in April, Sangeetha Rayapati said hiring a new community and economic development director would be at the top of her to-do list.
"I am very excited we are filling in key positions in that department and that the search has moved along the way it has," Rayapati said Thursday. "I want to credit our staff for helping the process along in the positive way that they have. I am hopeful for the possibilities of Moline once we have that staffing in place."