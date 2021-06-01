Moline close to hiring new city administrator

Moline may be close to hiring a permanent city administrator.
Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati confirmed Tuesday the city had narrowed the search down to one candidate and that hiring of the new employee would come before city council members for approval soon.
"We have completed our interviews and we hope to have it finalized shortly," Rayapati said. "We are in the final stages of the process."
City council members approved a four-month contract in December with candidate search firm Baker Tilly for $26,000 to find a city administrator. Former Mayor Stephanie Acri announced in March that the search had been narrowed down to five final candidates out of a pool of 42 applicants.
Marty Vanags was hired as interim administrator in May 2020 on the recommendation of GovTemps at a base salary of $105 an hour, or $218,400 annually. His 12-month contract expired May 26, but council members approved an extension through Dec. 31 during the May 18 council meeting, stating, "continuity of leadership and overall stability of administration will be enhanced by retaining the leased employee as interim city administrator until the selection, appointment, and possible orientation of an individual to be employed by the city to fill the position of city administrator."
Once the new administrator is trained, Vanags' extended contract can be terminated with 30 days notice.
The new employee will be the city's fifth administrator in less than five years.
Lew Steinbrecher resigned in Nov. 2016; Doug Maxeiner resigned suddenly in Jan. 2019 after less than two years with the city; Lisa Kotter was forced to resign in Sept. 2019 after less than five months on the job; and Marty Vanags was hired in May 2020.