Moline close to hiring new city administrator

Moline may be close to hiring a permanent city administrator.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati confirmed Tuesday the city had narrowed the search down to one candidate and that hiring of the new employee would come before city council members for approval soon.

"We have completed our interviews and we hope to have it finalized shortly," Rayapati said. "We are in the final stages of the process."

City council members approved a four-month contract in December with candidate search firm Baker Tilly for $26,000 to find a city administrator. Former Mayor Stephanie Acri announced in March that the search had been narrowed down to five final candidates out of a pool of 42 applicants.