Moline-Coal Valley School board members Monday approved the 2019-2020 budget and continued a discussion about setting district improvement goals.
All present members voted to approve the proposed 2019-2020 fiscal year budget. Justin Anderson was absent.
Before casting their votes, board members heard no comment during a public hearing. Chief Financial Officer Dave McDermott presented the draft budget at the June 24 meeting. It calls for a $788,775 education fund deficit. McDermott said it was unknown if the district would qualify as Tier I or Tier 2 under the state’s evidence-based funding model. The district would receive the most funds if it is ranked Tier I, or highest need.
Superintendent Rachel Savage continued her discussion with board members regarding district improvement goals based on the “PACE” framework. Savage said “PACE” stood for People, Achievement, Community and Environment, and said she had had success in prior work in using the acronym to convey useful information to stakeholders regarding a basket of high-priority goals.
At the July 2 board meeting, Savage discussed the framework and said it is her hope to have a “tight package of manageable and measurable goals” for everyone to work toward. It is Savage’s aim that board members, administration and others continue honing the “PACE” goals in order to have a finalized document ready by Aug. 13.
“So that it is ready for our opening day,” she told board members Monday.
Savage provided a draft document to board members, with each letter of “PACE” broken down with goals and supporting data. For example, the People segment sets the goal of recruiting and retaining highly qualified professionals annually, at a rate of 95% or higher, and that teachers and staff report that they agree or strongly agree at a rate of 80% or higher that they feel valued and respected on an annual district created climate and culture survey.
In other business, board members:
- Discussed school registration, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Wednesday. Registration for all students will be held at Wilson Middle School, 1301 48th St, Moline. Parents who have already successfully registered returning students online do not have to attend registration in person to prove residency.
- Took no action following a brief closed session regarding personnel matters.
- Accepted the donation of $11,991 from the Roosevelt Elementary School PTA for playground equipment.