Moline-Coal Valley school board president running for mayor of Moline

"I really want to get us back on track with staffing with committed people in the right positions. We really need to get an economic development leader in place and we need to move our city administrator from interim to a regular contract," she said. "None of the economic momentum we had can move forward again if we don't get that staffing right. We have to do the same thing with our parks and rec (department) and look at our priorities for the amenities we are providing the public with their tax dollars."

Rayapati said she was concerned when the city cut funding to the public library, laid off staff and closed services in April at a time when those services were needed by families stuck at home in quarantine and trying to home-school their children.