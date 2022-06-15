Moline considering monthly utility billing, says that makes it 'easier to budget for'

The Moline City Council is considering implementing monthly rather than quarterly utility billing for water, sewer, stormwater, garbage and recycling services.

A complete cost and cost-benefit analysis needs to be conducted prior to moving forward. The analysis would determine the costs with staffing requirements, purchasing and implementing new billing software, purchasing new metering equipment for residential and commercial properties, and increased billing costs for printing monthly statements, postage and increased lock-box fees for additional processing.

The project is part of the Strategic Action Plan for Fiscal Year 2022-2024 that focuses on infrastructure, quality of place and the economy. The implementation of monthly utility billing was requested by the council in December 2019 and again in February 2020 but no action was taken in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a big issue and one that needs to be looked at," City Administrator Bogdan Vitas said. "We started the discussion with finance and utilities and bringing this forward is something I see administratively as a priority."

Currently, water and sewer are billed on a quarterly basis in Moline and split into three zones with bills due 20 days from the date of billing.

According to the department notes in the Strategic Action Plan memo, 24,547 current and delinquent bills were sent each quarter for a total of 98,188 annually in 2021. By converting to a monthly billing process, the department found it would increase billing statements mailed to 294,564 annually.

The council acknowledged the potential for added costs if they move forward with monthly billing, but 2nd Ward Ald. Alvaro Macias noted they could push electronic statements to help save on printing and postage costs.

However it was noted during the roundtable discussion Tuesday evening that only about 6% of customers utilize the e-statements and 26% pay in-person with cash rather than a check or debit card.

The department noted that walk-in payments would increase from 25,529 to 76,587 annually.

At-Large Ald. James Patrick Schmidt said that although there is a downside with added costs and increased foot traffic for in-person payments, it's an important service to consider going forward for residents.

"It makes it easier for people who are living paycheck to paycheck or having issues with payments," Schmidt said. "It's just going to be a lot easier to budget for."

