Moline considering outsourcing HR, IT, Engineering and Inspection departments

"I think we need to throw a little sunshine on and let people know what we're thinking about doing. I have significant reservations about all four of those things."

Mayor Stephanie Acri said city staff was "looking at it in a careful, professional, collaborative manner. I believe all of the departments are heavily involved in that discussion, and I think it's a good way to approach it."

Wendt agreed with Potter that the discussions should take place in a public forum but said the matter was voted on during a "previous meeting."

After a review of published minutes, no record of any such public vote was found in recent months. Wendt could not be reached for comment Friday.

"It was very public, it was on the record and it was out there," Wendt said Tuesday. "To say things on the council floor regarding these people being on the chopping block, that's the kind of language that reinforces and causes fear with our staff. That's now how I approach it. We have a responsibility to the taxpayers, especially in a time like now where revenues are down. We need to look at things and make sure they're the right approach."