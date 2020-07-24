Moline considering outsourcing HR, IT, Engineering and Inspection departments

Moline city council members have been discussing getting rid of the human resources, information technology, engineering and inspections departments. During closed sessions they discussed saving money by reorganizing department or outsourcing the work to private contractors.
During Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting, Alderman Mike Wendt, Ward 3; Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags; and Finance Director Carol Barnes talked about vague budget amendment "recommendations" without identifying what those recommendations were.
Alderman Dick Potter, Ward 4, spoke up. At the 2-hour, 19-minute mark in the recorded video of the meeting, Potter shed light on what they meant.
"Revenues are coming in higher than what we expected based on the COVID doomsday budget analysis," Potter said, noting robust local sales taxes. "I continue to say I don't think things are going to be near as bad as we originally projected. Having said that, I think it's time to put a little sunshine on some of the things we've talked about before."
Potter said he was "taken aback a couple weeks ago" when it was announced four departments were being studied for privatization.
"I was particularly disturbed when I found out how those departments found out how they were going to be affected and how that message was delivered," he said.
"I think the public deserves to know what we intend to do. These are public matters. I'm concerned about the possibility of privatizing (human resources) services because they are exceptionally important. You can start talking to our department heads and how invaluable (HR) is to them. (Information technology) is on the chopping block."
Potter said cybersecurity and data privacy was very important and the city could be put at risk if the information technology department is outsourced. He said having IT staff on site was important, especially for the city's first responders in case there is a problem with technology.
"The next group is engineering. We have, without a doubt, the best capital improvement program in the area," Potter said. "And that's due in part to the excellent, professional engineering staff we have. And last, but not least, the public needs to know we're talking about privatizing or doing something different with inspections. For those of you who don't know the history, we've tried that before and it was an abject failure. The public was particularly impacted by this when planned reviews took months to get done.
"I think we need to throw a little sunshine on and let people know what we're thinking about doing. I have significant reservations about all four of those things."
Mayor Stephanie Acri said city staff was "looking at it in a careful, professional, collaborative manner. I believe all of the departments are heavily involved in that discussion, and I think it's a good way to approach it."
Wendt agreed with Potter that the discussions should take place in a public forum but said the matter was voted on during a "previous meeting."
After a review of published minutes, no record of any such public vote was found in recent months. Wendt could not be reached for comment Friday.
"It was very public, it was on the record and it was out there," Wendt said Tuesday. "To say things on the council floor regarding these people being on the chopping block, that's the kind of language that reinforces and causes fear with our staff. That's now how I approach it. We have a responsibility to the taxpayers, especially in a time like now where revenues are down. We need to look at things and make sure they're the right approach."
Wendt said cutting the departments had been "talked about already. We know that it's going to go through. We've got an independent third party that's going to look at it that knows what they're talking about. I look forward to their investigation and recommendations."
Wendt said if the cost savings was minimal, the city wouldn't cut the departments because of the institutional knowledge available and convenience of having that staff on hand.
Before the outsourcing discussion, Barnes gave an update on the city's budget. At the end of June, the city was down by $1.3 million from the original budget because of the economic impact from COVID-19. Anticipated revenues of $117 million have been reduced to $107 million.
"It is the $10 million in revenue shortfall that we continue to try to reconcile by Dec. 31," she said.
Motor fuel sales taxes and local use tax revenues — or Internet sales taxes — continue to remain strong. By the end of June, the city had $54 million in revenues and $53 million in expenditures.
"We are very fortunate we are holding our own through June 30," Barnes said. "The first three months, before COVID hit, our revenues were very good.
"I do want to stress that we've got six months ahead of us and we don't know what we are entering into. It could very well end up being 18 months."
It is unknown how much money the city would save by cutting the departments or how many jobs would be affected if the proposal is eventually approved. Barnes, City Clerk Janine Hollembaek Parr and Vanags could not be reached for comment Friday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.