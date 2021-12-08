Moline eases restrictions on gaming in the city

Moline is easing restrictions on gaming establishments in the city.
City council members on Tuesday approved amending the current city gaming ordinance, allowing up to six machines per eligible establishment and removing the cap of 30 gaming licenses in the city.
An increase in terminal fees from $1,200 to $1,800 per terminal is pending. The fee would be shared between the establishment and the operator — the company that places the machine in the business, said Margaret Kostopulos, corporation counsel for the city. Previously, the operator paid the majority of the $1,200 fee, with business owners paying $50.
Kostopulos said there is legislation waiting for Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature that would require the two parties to share the fee equally.
"It's designed to offset any increase with that new legislation," she said.
To help minimize the cost, the city would offer rebates to establishments equal to their portion of any terminal fee over $50.
City leaders held a public meeting Nov. 29 to gather input from residents on whether changes should be made to the city's current gaming ordinance. Attendees, which included residents and business owners, were divided, as several residents opposed and business owners favored easing restrictions.
With the cap being lifted on the number of gaming licenses, approval of additional businesses wanting to install gaming machines will be subject to review by Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati, who has authority to grant new gaming licenses to applicants.
If Rayapati rejects an application for any reason, it will go before city council and can only be approved with a super majority of six votes to override the mayor's denial.
In order for a business to obtain a gaming license, it must first have an A, AA, B, D, G or K liquor license, City Administrator Bob Vitas said.
Alderman Michael Waldron, Ward 7, asked how the amended gaming ordinance could be enforced. Vitas suggested reaching out to East Moline since it is the only local city that currently enforces their ordinance.
"You need a mechanism to ensure there is compliance," Vitas said.
The previous ordinance didn't specify whether a percentage of revenue from gaming establishments must come from food and liquor sales, but council members debated amending the ordinance to include them.
"I feel 40% (threshold) is too high," said Alderman Matt Timion, Ward 4. "A real litmus test for are you a bar and restaurant, or are you just pretending to be one' in order to be a gaming salon would be a 10% threshold — where 10% of revenue is food and beverage compared to gaming."
Council members initially decided Class A and AA liquor license holders, such as restaurants, would derive 20% of revenue from food sales; Class B taverns would derive 10% from food or alcohol sales; and Class D liquor license holders — dance clubs — would derive 20% revenue from food and alcohol.
However, council members ultimately decided it would hurt business owners to require such thresholds and the matter was rejected after lengthy debate.