Moline Fire Department kicks off annual "Keep the Wreath Red" campaign

The Moline Fire Department has kicked off its annual "Keep the Wreath Red" campaign in an effort to bring awareness to fire safety during the holiday months.

A large wreath with red lights is hanging outside each of the city's four fire departments. When a structure fire happens, one of the light bulbs will be turned from red to white at each fire station. The wreaths were installed Dec. 1 and will remain up until Jan. 2, 2021.

The fire department issued a news release Tuesday announcing the campaign.

"The purpose of this program is to remind everyone that the happiness of the holiday season can be changed in an instant by a fire," the release stated. "We encourage everyone to enjoy this special time of year, but remember common sense and awareness of fire threats can keep our wreaths red."

Deputy Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said there were two structure fires in December 2019, resulting in two bulbs being changed in the wreaths last year. There were an additional five fires in January and February 2020.