Moline Fire Department kicks off annual "Keep the Wreath Red" campaign

The Moline Fire Department has kicked off its annual "Keep the Wreath Red" campaign in an effort to bring awareness to fire safety during the holiday months.
A large wreath with red lights is hanging outside each of the city's four fire departments. When a structure fire happens, one of the light bulbs will be turned from red to white at each fire station. The wreaths were installed Dec. 1 and will remain up until Jan. 2, 2021.
The fire department issued a news release Tuesday announcing the campaign.
"The purpose of this program is to remind everyone that the happiness of the holiday season can be changed in an instant by a fire," the release stated. "We encourage everyone to enjoy this special time of year, but remember common sense and awareness of fire threats can keep our wreaths red."
Deputy Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said there were two structure fires in December 2019, resulting in two bulbs being changed in the wreaths last year. There were an additional five fires in January and February 2020.
"We're trying to spread the message of fire prevention and fire safety awareness for the citizens of Moline," Regenwether said. "As they're driving around the city and they happen to drive by a fire station and see these wreaths that are bright red, it reminds them of fire safety."
For a safe, fire-free holiday season, the Moline Fire Department is advising residents keep all fire hydrants clear and accessible by not placing anything around the hydrants, such as garbage cans, yard debris, snow or anything that might interfere with a quick response during an emergency.
Keep live Christmas trees watered to minimize risk of fire. Once a tree begins to dry out, limit the use of Christmas lights. Always turn illuminated decorations off before leaving the house and do not run extension cords under throw rugs or carpets. Keep Christmas trees at least 3 feet away from heat sources and make sure they are not blocking any exits.
Fireplaces should be cleaned annually to prevent creosote buildup and kept in good working condition. Care should be taken when using candles. Make sure all candles are blown out before leaving a room or going to bed. Keep at least 12 inches of space between candles and any objects, and always use a sturdy candle holder to keep it from tipping over.
Finally, make sure smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are in good working order. The department offers free smoke detectors to residents in need. Call 309-524-2250 for a free smoke detector.
