Moline Fire Department recognized for training

Moline firefighters work on a house fire Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 521 25th Avenue in Moline.

The Moline Fire Department responded to 7,800 requests for assistance in 2021, ranging from structure fires to vehicle accidents, emergency medical calls and river rescues. 

The department has now been recognized for their professional training by Lexipol Connect for achieving gold level for the consistent and effective dissemination of policies to firefighters, issuing timely policy updates as laws change and ensuring firefighters are properly trained on policies.

Lexipol is the nation’s leading provider of policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants, while the Connect program tracks the Moline Fire Department’s performance on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management.

"Policy, and regularly training on policy, is crucial to the success of the department," Deputy Chief of Operations Steve Regenwether said in a press release. "We are proud to be recognized by Lexipol Connect for continuously improving professionalism and increasing the safety of our firefighters and the citizens of our community."

Fire Chief Jeff Snyder said the department currently has 65 sworn personnel and one one civilian in its ranks.

"Moline residents should take comfort that their fire department adheres to the highest levels of service and is in a process of continuous improvement through ongoing training," City Administrator Bob Vitas said in a press release. "We are pleased that the Moline department continues to adopt policies that maintain its standard of excellence."

