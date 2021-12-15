Moline grants special self-pour liquor license so bar can open its business

The taps are installed, the bar has been built and the furniture has arrived inside Pour Bros., a pour-it-yourself tap room located in the former O'Rourke building at 1209 4th Ave., on the edge of downtown Moline.
The third location of Pour Bros., with its unique serve-yourself concept, is almost ready to open. Except for one small detail. Co-founder Rob Mathisen said he wasn't aware the business would need a special self-pour liquor license to open the business.
The city of Moline prohibits the self-service of alcoholic liquor, with the exception of a suite at a sporting or entertainment event.
"I'm in a tough spot right now," Mathisen said Tuesday afternoon. "I'm struggling with the late-in-the ballgame issue. I met with a lot of city officials and it wasn't brought up. It just came to my attention."
Mathisen declined to comment further.
Luckily for Mathisen, Moline city aldermen voted Tuesday night to amend the city's liquor ordinance to accommodate his business. It will be the only self-pour liquor license granted at this time.
The city council's agenda item read, "The licensee failed to do its due diligence and only recently discovered the city’s general prohibition on self-service of liquor. Without a code amendment, the proposed business will be unable to operate as originally conceived.
"Under the proposed ordinance, the self-pour option includes detailed requirements for customer access cards, customer pour limits and customer monitoring by employees and video recordings."
Moline Corporation Counsel Margaret Kostopulos said most cities that have self-pour liquor businesses have no regulations. Mathisen's other Pour Bros. locations are in Peoria and Champaign.
"We believe the best way to support and encourage this new business — new trend in the industry was to create the option (in the ordinance)," Kostopulos said.
Mathisen attended the meeting and spoke to Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and council members before they made their decision.
"We didn't see this ordinance in Moline," Mathisen said. "We probably would have looked at other locations. This is our oversight, so we can't read very well. We might be good bar owners, but it's nice that we missed it because we would probably have looked elsewhere because of the ordinance. We're pretty thorough, I don't know how we did this, but here we are.
"We're excited; everybody has been great. Everybody has been wonderful and welcoming."
Mathisen credited Moline Centre Main Street Manager Geoff Manis for working with him to bring his bar to the city.
The Pour Bros. Taproom shares the same location as the Element Hotel, inside the future train depot when Amtrak passenger rail service finally arrives in the city. The business has a wall featuring dozens of taps where customers can sample multiple choices of craft beer, wine, hard cider and hard seltzer, paying by the tenth of the ounce.
Mathisen said the $900,000 union-led renovation of the former warehouse space was done without city funds.
"This town has so much potential," he said. "When you look at the buildings and the bridges and the Rock Island Arsenal right there and the TaxSlayer (Center), we just think this (business) is going to explode. We're really excited to be here."
Customers will use special cards that keep track of their consumption. Mathisen said the cards will shut off once 64 ounces has been poured.
He assured council members that customers would be monitored by staff.
"There's a lot of checks and balances: the card, staff members, and our beer and our product, it's not the cheapest," Mathisen said. "It's specialty product, so you're going to pay quite a bit for an ounce at times. With that, we don't get people in there who are race car driving their way into a crazy night. It's our job to keep an eye on that and manage it properly.
"We have a lot on the line with our reputation, our liquor license, a lot of people's livelihoods and our staff members."
Mathisen has posted on social media that he hopes to have a soft opening of Pour Bros. in late December.