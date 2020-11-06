Moline has no health inspector and requests for inspections are piling up

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig confirmed Moline has a backlog of inspections, but said the county, Rock Island and East Moline inspectors are helping Moline with critical requests.

"If there is a high-risk place that needs to be inspected, we have been filling in and doing that," Ludwig said. "If there are new businesses that want to open, they have to have their plans reviewed, so we've been helping with those kinds of things."

Ludwig said the health department is meeting with Moline city officials on Monday to discuss their plan for health inspections and the possibility of hiring a new inspector.

"Certainly I would think (Moline) would want to have that coverage," Ludwig said. "I don't know what their other options might be. Restaurants need inspections and we certainly want all of the food establishments to be safe for everyone. I don't think anyone is in any imminent danger, but we want to talk to (Moline) about their plans in filling that vacancy."

Moline Alderman Dick Potter, Ward 4, said the city currently has a hiring freeze in place preventing them from bringing a new inspector on board.