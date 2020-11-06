Moline has no health inspector and requests for inspections are piling up

The city of Moline lost its only health inspector in August and since then, the city has been backlogged in health inspections at a time when COVID-19 cases continue to climb.
Andy Swartz worked for the city for nearly five years as the health inspector. In his title as environmental health specialist, he was responsible for inspecting hundreds of restaurants, bars, tattoo parlors and beauty shops to ensure they were complying with health and safety codes and regulations. He also conducted inspections for businesses seeking a license or license renewal.
Swartz said he left to take another job for a multitude of reasons.
"I was on the layoff list in April. I thought, laying off your health inspector in a pandemic was about as boneheaded as it gets," Swartz said. "So I started looking around for a new job since my job was on the cutting block twice this year. I don't want to work for people and a place that doesn't think I'm valuable. It's that simple.
"We're in a global pandemic right now. Axing your health inspector in a pandemic is boneheaded, if you ask me," he said. "Moline has no one right now. If a situation comes up, they are contacting Rock Island County Health Department, or they'll see if the Rock Island or East Moline health inspectors are around."
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig confirmed Moline has a backlog of inspections, but said the county, Rock Island and East Moline inspectors are helping Moline with critical requests.
"If there is a high-risk place that needs to be inspected, we have been filling in and doing that," Ludwig said. "If there are new businesses that want to open, they have to have their plans reviewed, so we've been helping with those kinds of things."
Ludwig said the health department is meeting with Moline city officials on Monday to discuss their plan for health inspections and the possibility of hiring a new inspector.
"Certainly I would think (Moline) would want to have that coverage," Ludwig said. "I don't know what their other options might be. Restaurants need inspections and we certainly want all of the food establishments to be safe for everyone. I don't think anyone is in any imminent danger, but we want to talk to (Moline) about their plans in filling that vacancy."
Moline Alderman Dick Potter, Ward 4, said the city currently has a hiring freeze in place preventing them from bringing a new inspector on board.
"I said at the last meeting I was in favor of rehiring a health inspector," Potter said. "We have lots and lots of restaurants and we have a big need for a health inspector. It's long been proven that it's revenue neutral, so it's not like it's costing the city anything. In fact, it's a great benefit to our public to know their restaurants and anything else requiring an inspection has been done."
Swartz said in 2019, he brought in more than $100,000 in revenue for the city from license fees and renewals.
"I had to show (the city) how much money I generated," he said. "That is not close to what my salary or benefits were, which were less."
Swartz said he left Moline to become the health inspector for Princeton, Ill.
