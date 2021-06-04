Moline has terminated contract with lobbying firm that sought to bring University of Illinois to city

The city of Moline has terminated its relationship with Strategia Consulting LLC, the Chicago public relations firm hired by former Mayor Stephanie Acri and previous council members in February at a cost of $5,000 per month. The agreement was to last through the end of December.

Council members unanimously approved a resolution to end the agreement with the firm during the May 18 committee of the whole meeting, with a motion from Alderman Matt Timion, Ward 4; and a second motion from Alderman Alvaro Macias, Ward 2.

The expense had not been included in the city's budget.

"Because the city has plans to hire an in-house communications specialist and because the legislative session concludes at the end of this month, it is an appropriate time to reexamine the city’s future communication and lobbying needs," the resolution states.