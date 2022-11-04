Moline heading into fiscal year 2023 with a surplus

Moline is heading into the next fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $4 million.

The budget for fiscal year 2023 totals $159.02 million, up from 2022's amended $155.26 million budget. It funds all existing city services without having to raise taxes on property owners.

According to the city's news release, the tax levy is projected to decrease from $1.94 to $1.85 per $100 of assessed value based on tentative equalized assessed value from Rock Island County. The city's equalized assessed value, or EAV, totals taxable value of all residential, commercial and industrial properties within city limits, and it grew in the past year.

Finance Director Carol Barnes said the EAV growth was attributable to a mix of modest new development, the closure of a tax-increment finance district and increasing housing values. Barnes said the budget is purposefully conservative to account for inflationary pressure and concerns about the economy.

"We feel that's being fiscally responsible," she said.

Property tax collected by the city is projected to increase from $15.3 to $15.8 million, an increase of 3.3%, but most property taxpayers in Moline will not pay more, due to the projected levy tax rate reduction.

Last year the city budgeted to fill 39 vacancies and 11 new positions but this year's budget calls for only one additional full-time employee.

For capital improvement projects, the city continues to invest in streets, sewer and other infrastructure projects. The budget calls for spending $41.7 million on street, water, sewer, and equipment projects. It includes $2.7 million in engineering design for the South Slope sewer plant, $7.8 million for renovations at Riverside Park, and $1.25 million for the reconstruction of the intersection of Avenue of the Cities and 16th Street.

The budget also is boosted through $20.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. About $5 million of ARPA money to be spent in 2023 includes money for the first phase of the 7th Avenue reconstruction project, as well as the first phase of a Quiet Zone project along the rail line in downtown that is estimated at $9.1 million and additional property acquisitions in the I-74 redevelopment area.

A public hearing for the budget is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 15 with plans to adopt it on Tuesday, Nov. 29.