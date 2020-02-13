Moline helping businesses impacted by bridge construction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Alderman Mike Wendt, Ward 3, said the loans were budgeted for and are part of the city's revolving loan fund.

"We earmarked a portion of (the fund) for the businesses downtown because we know they are being disparately impacted by bridge construction and its delay," Wendt said.

"The thought behind it is, the bridge is going to be a benefit for the entire community once it's done," he said. "We felt it would be appropriate to help businesses get over the hump until the bridge is completed. Once it's completed, it will be much easier to get in and out of town and traffic will move a lot smoother.

"We want that money to be used by our businesses to make sure they are strong, healthy and they can grow and get through this trying time with the bridge construction and come out stronger."

Mayor Stephanie Acri said a couple of businesses have expressed interest in the loan program. She said the city invests a lot of money in economic development and is focused on retaining its sales tax base.