MOLINE — Lisa Kotter has been hired as the city's new administrator.
Kotter has been city administrator of Geneseo since February 2015 and brings more than 25 years of municipal experience to the job, including working as city administrator of Clintonville, Wis., for 17 years.
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said she was impressed with Kotter's background and "getting to know her through the interview process.
"I think she has the perfect traits to be successful in Moline and help us take advantage of all the opportunities coming our way and work through the challenges," Acri said.
Kotter's first day will be April 29.
According to her employment contract, Kotter will be paid an annual salary of $175,000 and benefits, including four weeks of paid vacation, health insurance and contributions to the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. Kotter will have quarterly performance reviews during her first year, and annual reviews after that.
She must move to Moline within six months and will be provided up to $3,775 for relocation expenses.
Kotter is a native of Milwaukee and has a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in public administration, both from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
She has two sons: Evan, 21, and Alex, 19.
Kotter said Friday she is excited about the opportunity to work for Moline.
"It's a vibrant community," she said. "I'm looking forward to the partnerships with area communities, too. I've heard a lot of great things about the city employees."
Kotter also said she is eager to work on redeveloping Moline's downtown after the old Interstate 74 bridge is removed.
She listed several achievements as city administrator of Geneseo, including the development of two new single-family residential subdivisions; utility projects, including new water facilities; new water and electric line crew buildings; approval of an $8 million wastewater plant reconstruction project; and a joint community marketing and branding effort.
Geneseo residents circulated petitions in April 2018 seeking Kotter's removal from the city administrator post, but Geneseo Mayor Kathy Carroll-Duda and city council members stood by her.
In a release on Friday, Carroll-Duda said Kotter will be missed.
"While the resignation of Lisa Kotter is a huge loss for our community, I am happy for her and the opportunity that she has been given with her move to Moline as the city administrator. She will be a great asset to that community," Carroll-Duda said.
Former Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner resigned suddenly Jan. 22, but Ald. Dick Potter, Ward 4, said a separation agreement was drafted prior to Maxeiner's resignation.
Public Works Director J.D. Schulte has been serving as interim administrator since Maxeiner's departure.
Schulte said Kotter is the first female administrator in the city's history.
"I'm excited we have some new leadership coming in," Schulte said. "I will help the city with whatever I can; we are about customer service."
Schulte said he is ready to devote his full attention back to the public works department.
"I'm looking forward to reconnecting with some of those projects that require a lot of investment, time and energy and turn this over to our new leader."
"I look forward to the many attributes (Kotter) will bring to the organization and the community," Acri said. "Lisa is a very experienced municipal administrator and she has, I believe, the vision, tenacity and creativity to do great things for our community."