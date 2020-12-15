Moline hires firm to conduct city administrator search

Moline's search for a permanent city administrator continues.
City council members on Tuesday approved a four-month contract with candidate search firm Baker Tilly for $26,000. The city hopes to have an offer extended to the next administrator by mid-March. There was no discussion by council members before voting on the matter.
Marty Vanags was hired as interim administrator in May on the recommendation of GovTemps at a base salary of $105 an hour, or $218,400 annually.
Mayor Stephanie Acri was not present at Tuesday night's meeting. Alderman Dick Potter, Ward 4, sat in as mayor pro tem.
Support Local Journalism
"The timing intentionally lines up with the end of (Vanag's) 12-month interim contract," Acri said earlier Tuesday. "He is eligible to apply for the permanent position."
Acri said the city has had inquiries from several candidates who have submitted their resumes for the position.
If Vanags is not chosen as the permanent administrator in March, the new employee will be the city's fifth administrator in less than five years.
Lew Steinbrecher retired in Nov. 2016; Doug Maxeiner resigned suddenly in Jan. 2019 after less than two years with the city; Lisa Kotter was forced to resign in September 2019 after less than five months on the job; and Vanags was hired in May.
Vanags was placed on one week of unpaid leave the first week of November following complaints he created a hostile work environment by making inappropriate comments of a sexual nature in the workplace.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.