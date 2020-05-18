Moline hires interim city administrator

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Moline has hired an interim city administrator.

Martin Vanags, formerly president of the Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership in Malta, New York, will be introduced during Tuesday night's committee of the whole meeting.

The search for a new administrator was conducted by GovHR recruiter Mark Peterson. Peterson could not be reached for comment.

Mayor Stephanie Acri said the city looked forward to leveraging Vanags' wealth of experience.

"He has 30 years of experience, and his specialty is economic development," Acri said. "He's the perfect fit for us right now because of the I-74 (bridge project). We're just thrilled; I think he's going to be great for us.

"It's a stressful time, and it's nice to get our leadership back in their spots. We got very lucky."

Acri said Vanags would begin May 27. She said his employment was not subject to approval by the city council because Vanags' employment contract is with GovHr.