Moline hires new park and rec director. He hopes to 'improve the quality of life in Moline'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Park board member and Alderman Michael Waldron, Ward 7, said he was impressed with Griffith's qualifications.

"We're looking forward to having him here. He appears to be a well-qualified candidate with a lot of enthusiasm, and we can't wait for him to start."

According to a release from the city, Griffith graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor's degree in recreation management and from Briar Cliff University with a master's degree in management. He has several certifications, including lifeguard instruction and trainer, water safety instructor trainer, and certified pool operator. He has worked for Sioux City since 2004.

Griffith said Tuesday he is looking forward to his new position. He said Moline seemed like a good fit for him since it has served as an overnight stopping point for years as he and his wife drove from Sioux City to visit family in Michigan.

"When I saw this position come up, I talked to my wife, and she thought it would be a great opportunity," Griffith said. "I'm looking forward to moving to the Quad-Cities. I didn't want to move to a really small town, and Moline has the feel of Sioux City. It has a lot of parks and trails. This is going to be a great place for us. I have no reason to leave once I get there."