Moline hires new park and rec director. He hopes to 'improve the quality of life in Moline'

Moline has hired Eric Griffith as parks and recreation director.
Griffith will move to Moline from Sioux City, Iowa, where he has been serving as recreation supervisor in charge of adult and youth programming, special events, aquatics and recreational centers. He will start work March 30 and will be paid an annual salary of $88,625.
Alison Fleming, Moline human resources director, said the city received more than 60 applications for the position, which were narrowed down to five finalists.
"He stood out because he has very well-rounded experience in all areas of recreation, including management," Fleming said. "He played a role in the opening of Cone Park in Sioux City, and he was a very good communicator; those were all things that stood out to the park board."
Fleming said Griffith will supervise five employees directly and will work in conjunction with the public works department.
Griffith replaces longtime parks director Lori Wilson, who retired Jan. 17 after 29 years with the city. His hiring was approved at the Feb. 27 park board meeting.
Park board member and Alderman Michael Waldron, Ward 7, said he was impressed with Griffith's qualifications.
"We're looking forward to having him here. He appears to be a well-qualified candidate with a lot of enthusiasm, and we can't wait for him to start."
According to a release from the city, Griffith graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor's degree in recreation management and from Briar Cliff University with a master's degree in management. He has several certifications, including lifeguard instruction and trainer, water safety instructor trainer, and certified pool operator. He has worked for Sioux City since 2004.
Griffith said Tuesday he is looking forward to his new position. He said Moline seemed like a good fit for him since it has served as an overnight stopping point for years as he and his wife drove from Sioux City to visit family in Michigan.
"When I saw this position come up, I talked to my wife, and she thought it would be a great opportunity," Griffith said. "I'm looking forward to moving to the Quad-Cities. I didn't want to move to a really small town, and Moline has the feel of Sioux City. It has a lot of parks and trails. This is going to be a great place for us. I have no reason to leave once I get there."
Griffith said Moline has many parks and rec programs that are similar to those in Sioux City, but he is excited to introduce some new ideas.
"I'm really looking forward to working with the city and the patrons of Moline," he said. "I'm excited to hit the ground running at the end of March and maybe bring some new ideas and improve the quality of life in Moline."