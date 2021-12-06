Moline installs three interim directors to fill longtime vacant positions

Three interim directors began with the city of Moline on Monday to temporarily fill positions that have been vacant for more than two years.
The community and economic development director position, empty since Ray Forsythe resigned in April 2019, will be temporarily filled by Charles Graves, who has worked in economic development in Cincinnati, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Baltimore.
Michael Schenk will serve as interim city engineer, a position that has been open since Jan. 2020, when Scott Hinton resigned. Schenk recently retired as city engineer in Plant City, Fla.
The public works director position, empty since J.D. Schulte retired in March, will be filled in the interim by Brad Fink. Fink has 25 years experience, most recently as public works director in Wauconda, Ill.
City council members approved hiring two search firms during the Nov. 30 meeting to fill the empty positions until permanent replacements can be found. Strategic Government Resources (SGR) filled the interim community and economic development director and city engineer positions, while GovTempsUSA hired the interim public works director.
The interim directors will be in place for up to six months, while the city resumes its search for permanent directors with the assistance of executive search firms.
Human Resources Director Leah Miller said internal recruiting efforts to fill the vacancies were stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn over the past 18 months.
"We are taking a two-pronged approach, and using executive recruiters will give us the opportunity to look for high-level candidates from a wider geographic footprint and to cast a wider net," Miller said in a news release. "The other prong is utilizing interims until we get those positions filled."
City Administrator Bob Vitas said having a community and economic development director in place is especially important given the number of projects the city has planned in the next year in addition to regaining several acres of land when the old I-74 bridge is removed.
"Given the city’s recently adopted strategic plan and soon-to-be-approved operations budget, we have an aggressive schedule of projects and programs we need to launch and get up to speed. That requires more hands on deck," Vitas said.
Vitas said the city hopes to have all positions filled by the end of April 2022.
Moline has budgeted $82,000 to conduct searches for permanent replacements. Meanwhile, the interim directors will be paid between $75 and $95 an hour, in addition to housing and travel reimbursements.