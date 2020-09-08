Moline library roof to be replaced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After months of dealing with water leaks that could damage thousands of books and other materials, the Moline Public Library will soon get a new roof.

City council members approved a bid of $633,400 during the Sept. 1 committee of the whole meeting, advancing the matter to the Sept. 15 city council meeting for approval. Alderman Michael Waldron, Ward 7, was absent.

"The roof at the library has failed. It's currently being held down by sandbags," Municipal Services general manager Rodd Schick said.

Schick said bids were received July 21. The contract was awarded to Jim Giese Commerical Roofing of Eldridge, the lowest of six bids. The highest bid was $1.6 million from Tiles in Style, LLC, of Naperville, Ill.

Library director Bryon Lear said Tuesday a section of carpeting was soaked after recent rainfalls, but a janitor was able to suction it out. He said the carpet squares will not have to be replaced.

"We haven't had any real damage due to leaks, but we did back in April on the second floor," Lear said. "We were able to move some books out of the way. Fortunately, this is getting done before any more damage occurs. We have other areas where you can see damaged ceiling tiles where water has come through."

