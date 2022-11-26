Moline looking at establishing accessory dwelling to address housing needs

Moline is considering an ordinance that would allow homeowners to build or convert an additional living space on their property.

An ADU is a dwelling unit that is an accessory to an existing home. To meet the definition, such dwellings must contain areas for sleeping, cooking, and bathing.

Fourth Ward Ald. Matt Timion said such dwellings traditionally are known as "granny flats" and can serve as independent-living space for families' college-age children, aging parents, or other family members.

"It has the potential to provide for an additional type of housing," Timion said. "Not everyone wants to take on all the burdens of homeownership, but they might want to live in a neighborhood."

The 10-page draft ordinance breaks down ADUs into four categories: converted spaces, attachments to a space, converted garages, and attachments to garages. Short-term rentals, like AirBnBs, would not be allowed under the ordinances, and leases would need to be at least six months or more for an ADU.

Community Economic and Development Director Ryan Hvitløk said, with the high demand for housing, the provision could be another tool to increase housing inventory in the city while also providing a more affordable option for potential renters.

"We're looking at what are ways we can increase the number of housing units in the city without having to add additional streets and infrastructure," Hvitløk said.

With the size of the dwelling unit needing to be 600 square feet or less, Hvitløk said, the size could make them more affordable than other rental units.

At a public input meeting held in mid-November, residents expressed concerns with the ADUs, citing possible increases in neighborhood density, parking issues and decreased property values.

Hvitløk said that the property owners wishing to build a dwelling unit would need a special-use permit from the city, along with a site plan that meets the terms of the ordinance.

"Once that's done, it will go through the actual building-permit process, and that's when our building inspectors would actually go out and ensure that the plumbing and electrical are up to code," Hvitløk said.

The owner of an ADU is required to have one additional off-street parking space on top of parking that is already provided for the main dwelling or home. But residents expressed that there already is a lack of parking in many neighborhoods.

If homeowners do not have the space for an additional off-street parking spot, Hvitløk said, they probably will not have enough room for an ADU.

A public input meeting will be held Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Butterworth Center. The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. in City Hall in council chambers.

The planning commission will use the feedback to inform changes in the draft ordinance before it comes back to council, Timion said.

The first reading of the ordinance is tentatively being planned for Dec. 13, with the second reading possibly taking place on Jan. 10, 2023.

But Moline isn't the first community in the area to look at adopting an ADU ordinance. Rock Island and Davenport already have related rules, allowing homeowners to build ADUs as long as they follow the rules and regulations set forth.

Community and Economic Development for Rock Island, Miles Brainard, said an ADU ordinance was adopted in December 2020, allowing those who wish to build one and rent it out to do so.

The dwellings are permitted in all residential zoning districts, Brainard said, and must essentially be a tiny home that is 400 square feet or less.

"It goes through the normal building process, must be on a permanent foundation like a house, must have permits, and must meet building codes," he said.

The dwelling unit is required to have the same utility company as the main house, one off-street parking space and must go through the normal building process, such as obtaining permits and meeting building codes.

To his knowledge, Brainard said, no one has built an ADU since the pandemic. While he does not anticipate a high demand, he said, the city wanted to supply residents with the option.

Davenport also allows accessory dwelling units.

Development and Planning Administrator of Davenport, Laura Berkley, said no more than one accessory dwelling unit is allowed per lot, and they must be located within a detached structure. The unit can't exceed 1,000 square feet and may be located only in the back yard.

Dwelling units are allowed in residential zoning districts, and the owner must reside on the property.

Berkley said no additional parking is required in the dwelling unit, unless otherwise required by other city ordinances, and the dwelling unit and main house must have separate meter connections.

Dwelling units must be permitted by the city and meet all necessary codes and regulations.

Bettendorf does not have an ordinance for accessory dwelling units.

City Administrator Decker Ploehn said the city is in the process of reviewing its comprehensive plan, and it is possible ADUs will be added to the studies.