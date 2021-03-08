Moline loses another high-level employee; Chris Mathias hired by Scott County

Mathias has come full circle; his first internship in community planning was with Scott County.

"It's a really good opportunity for me and I'm very happy about it," he said.

Mathias had hoped to stay with Moline. He applied for the open planning and economic development director position in December, but said the city never called him for an interview. The position has been vacant since Forsythe resigned in April 2019.

"I did apply for that," he said. "It's still open and they're still looking to get interviews scheduled. I think they're still pursuing who they want for that job.

"I've been looking for a promotion for a while, for a step up, for more responsibility and more pay as a director or manager position," Mathias said. "When I saw a director position open up, and Tim told me he was retiring, so that was certainly on my radar. It was a great opportunity for me to move up and help my career and help my family."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During his tenure, Mathias said he is most proud of being part of the city's economic development team with Forsythe, former City Attorney Maureen Riggs, former City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher and former City Engineer Scott Hinton on "all the great projects that happened downtown. Nothing was downtown in the 1980s, it was in really rough shape."