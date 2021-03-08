Moline loses another high-level employee; Chris Mathias hired by Scott County

Turnover continues at the city of Moline with the loss of another high-level, longtime city employee.
Chris Mathias, interim land development manager, has submitted his resignation. His last day will be March 19.
Mathias has worked for the city of Moline for nearly 17 years, and saw his responsibilities expand with the resignations of Land Development Manager Ryan Berger and Planning and Economic Development Director Ray Forsythe in recent years.
Mathias' resignation is the 14th in a string of resignations, terminations or early retirements in the last two years.
Mathias has been hired as planning and development director for Scott County, taking over for Tim Huey, who will be retiring April 2 after 25 years with the county. Mathias said he hopes to start his new job by March 29 so he can spend at least a few days with Huey.
Mathias has come full circle; his first internship in community planning was with Scott County.
"It's a really good opportunity for me and I'm very happy about it," he said.
Mathias had hoped to stay with Moline. He applied for the open planning and economic development director position in December, but said the city never called him for an interview. The position has been vacant since Forsythe resigned in April 2019.
"I did apply for that," he said. "It's still open and they're still looking to get interviews scheduled. I think they're still pursuing who they want for that job.
"I've been looking for a promotion for a while, for a step up, for more responsibility and more pay as a director or manager position," Mathias said. "When I saw a director position open up, and Tim told me he was retiring, so that was certainly on my radar. It was a great opportunity for me to move up and help my career and help my family."
During his tenure, Mathias said he is most proud of being part of the city's economic development team with Forsythe, former City Attorney Maureen Riggs, former City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher and former City Engineer Scott Hinton on "all the great projects that happened downtown. Nothing was downtown in the 1980s, it was in really rough shape."
Mathias named projects like construction of The Mark of the Quad Cities, now known as the TaxSlayer Center; John Deere Commons and "all these starter projects."
"When I came into the city and in working with Ray (Forsythe), it was like taking it from Point B to Point C and OK, our downtown is coming back to life and let's start implementing these plans and bringing more projects in," Mathias said. "Whether it's the Axis Hotel, Stoney Creek Hotel or the future train station with the Element Hotel and a lot of the buildings that converted over and put in apartments in their upper floors.
"All of those types of projects we did downtown, that's what I'm the most proud of."
Mathias also points to landscaping standards and building material standards implemented during his time with the city.
"I was most proud of taking those standards and making them work for smaller businesses," he said. "And finding inexpensive ways to meet those codes and still make their building look nice."
Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags wished Mathias well in his next position.
"Since I have been here (Mathias) has been nothing but professional and helpful," Vanags said. "Chris was ready for his next professional challenge and this position opened up so he rightfully pursued it. I'm positive in his new position he will be able to use the skills he gained in Moline to the benefit of the residents of Scott County."
Mathias said he's "really loved" his years working for the city.
"I learned so much here; it's been great for me, my career and my family. I always felt like we had the highest quality staff around. I'll miss all the great friends and coworkers. It's been such a high level of staff over the years. That's what I'll miss the most.
"But when you don't have a lot of people working here, it's hard to have a team to get things done," he said. "Surely it hurts to have all these people leave. It's just hard to have a system in place to handle economic development."