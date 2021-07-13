Moline may allow restaurants and bars to offer 'cocktails to go'

Moline residents may soon be able to order beer, wine and mixed drinks to-go or delivered to their homes.

City council members on Tuesday discussed whether to amend the city's liquor ordinance to allow "cocktails to go," a move designed to give bars and restaurants an economic boost.

The state of Illinois temporarily amended the Liquor Control Act of 1934 last summer to allow retailers to sell alcohol curbside as a way to recover from losses sustained during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of businesses. The act was amended again in April to allow for delivery and extended until Jan. 3, 2024. But it's up to cities and municipalities to decide whether to amend their liquor ordinances to match state law.

"Most communities are adhering to state law, which would allow all those (alcohol) sales generally," said Margaret Kostopulos, corporation counsel for the city of Moline.

Alderman Scott Williams, Ward 1, asked if the alcoholic drinks had to be delivered to a residence or if they could be delivered to some other location.