Moline may allow restaurants and bars to offer 'cocktails to go'

Moline residents may soon be able to order beer, wine and mixed drinks to-go or delivered to their homes.
City council members on Tuesday discussed whether to amend the city's liquor ordinance to allow "cocktails to go," a move designed to give bars and restaurants an economic boost.
The state of Illinois temporarily amended the Liquor Control Act of 1934 last summer to allow retailers to sell alcohol curbside as a way to recover from losses sustained during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of businesses. The act was amended again in April to allow for delivery and extended until Jan. 3, 2024. But it's up to cities and municipalities to decide whether to amend their liquor ordinances to match state law.
"Most communities are adhering to state law, which would allow all those (alcohol) sales generally," said Margaret Kostopulos, corporation counsel for the city of Moline.
Alderman Scott Williams, Ward 1, asked if the alcoholic drinks had to be delivered to a residence or if they could be delivered to some other location.
The amendment states that "a retailer may deliver alcoholic liquors to the home or other designated location of a consumer," providing the person accepting the delivery is 21 years of age. It also allows retailers to use third-party vendors to facilitate the sale through the internet or mobile application, but third-party delivery services are not allowed.
Drinks must be sold in a sealed container that cannot be sipped or allow a straw to be used. The drinks must be placed in the trunk of the vehicle, or out of reach of the driver, and no drinks are allowed to be sold in a drive-thru service.
"I think it is a service and an opportunity for a lot of our local restaurant-type businesses who are going to have those craft cocktails," Alderman at-large James Patrick Schmidt said. "It is an opportunity for people to enjoy those craft cocktails safely after driving."
Moline's proposed ordinance limits to-go sales to restaurants and taverns with Class A, AA and Class B liquor licenses before 10 p.m. and anyone with a "cocktail to go" liquor license must be more than 100 feet away from a current alcohol retailer, such as a grocery store or mart.