Moline Mayor Acri says state of city is strong; two promotions announced

"We are proud to be a fundamental part of the city of Moline," Nelson said. "We recognize this past year has presented both challenges and opportunities for our city."

Acri applauded some of those partnerships, including with the Moline-Coal Valley School District in its efforts to expand broadband internet accessibility so more students could access e-learning during the pandemic; with Project NOW as they worked to provide Chromebooks to disadvantaged children and senior citizens; the police department's incorporation of a social worker to provide better services; and with the Urban Land Institute, as they continue planning with the city on the redevelopment of land at the base of the old I-74 bridge when it becomes available.

Acri also celebrated the city's successful partnership with Mercado on Fifth, the Hispanic farmer's market held every Friday night along Fifth Avenue in the Floreciente neighborhood.

Mercado on Fifth president and co-founder Maria Ontiveros said the city's special events committee has been good to work with in overcoming obstacles in expanding the market and has given grants to Mercado on Fifth for the purchase of street banners.