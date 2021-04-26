Moline Mayor-elect Rayapati and four new aldermen to be sworn in Tuesday night

Moline Mayor-elect Sangeetha Rayapati and four new aldermen — James Patrick Schmidt, Alvaro Macias, Matt Timion and Pat O'Brien — will be sworn in Tuesday night.
In anticipation of a crowd and to allow for social distancing, the meeting has been moved from City Hall to Moline High School's Bartlett Performing Arts Center, 3600 Avenue of the Cities. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
The oaths of office, the ceremonial procedure that often takes place at the top of a meeting, are scheduled for the very end of Tuesday night's agenda.
According to Brad Cole, executive director for the Illinois Municipal League (IML), said it is not uncommon for the outgoing mayor and council to have a final meeting and swear in the new officers at the end of that meeting.
"Every community does it differently," Cole said. "Either way is within proper action."
City Clerk Janine Hollembaek Parr said COVID-19 and social distancing also were factors.
"Everything is so different with COVID. We are so cognizant now of all of that," Hollembaek Parr said. "It's a short agenda anyway, with not wanting to start any new business with an outgoing council, so it made sense to do it that way. This was (on the) advice of counsel that this was the way it should be done."
Moline corporation counsel Derke Price said there is nothing unusual about administering the oaths of office at the end of a meeting.
"This is typically how it's done in Illinois, in part because of some Supreme Court cases that say 'officials can't begin their term before what is provided in the code or their ordinances,'" Price said.
With the new term beginning May 1, Price said it made sense to have the new mayor and council sworn in and prepared in case a special meeting has to be called prior to the next meeting on May 11. If a decision has to be made regarding the hiring of a new city administrator, Rayapati and the new aldermen will be in an official position to do that.
"With the city administrator search where it was, and some other city business where it was, in talking to Mayor Acri and the council, we wanted to make sure the new council — if they needed to call a special meeting for May 4 — they could do so on May 1 and take action," Price said.
Rayapati, Schmidt, Macias, Timion and O'Brien were elected in a clean sweep of all city council candidates in the April 6 municipal election, beating incumbents Mayor Stephanie Acri, Alderman at-large Sonia Berg, 2nd Ward Alderman David Parker, 6th Ward Alderman Kevin Schoonmaker and former 4th Ward Alderman John Zelnio.