Moline Mayor-elect Rayapati and four new aldermen to be sworn in Tuesday night

"Everything is so different with COVID. We are so cognizant now of all of that," Hollembaek Parr said. "It's a short agenda anyway, with not wanting to start any new business with an outgoing council, so it made sense to do it that way. This was (on the) advice of counsel that this was the way it should be done."

Moline corporation counsel Derke Price said there is nothing unusual about administering the oaths of office at the end of a meeting.

"This is typically how it's done in Illinois, in part because of some Supreme Court cases that say 'officials can't begin their term before what is provided in the code or their ordinances,'" Price said.

With the new term beginning May 1, Price said it made sense to have the new mayor and council sworn in and prepared in case a special meeting has to be called prior to the next meeting on May 11. If a decision has to be made regarding the hiring of a new city administrator, Rayapati and the new aldermen will be in an official position to do that.

"With the city administrator search where it was, and some other city business where it was, in talking to Mayor Acri and the council, we wanted to make sure the new council — if they needed to call a special meeting for May 4 — they could do so on May 1 and take action," Price said.