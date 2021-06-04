Moline Mayor Rayapati to hold listening series with residents

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati is continuing her "listening post" series next week seeking input from residents on how the city should spend or invest the $20.2 million it will receive from the federal government in American Rescue Plan funds.
Rayapati and Alderman Scott Williams, Ward 1, will meet with residents at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the Prospect Park Pavilion, 16th Street and 30th Avenue. In the event of rain, the listening post will be moved to the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St.
Rayapati held her first session in May with Alderman at-large James Patrick Schmidt. Ideas or concerns collected from residents during the listening posts will then be shared with the remaining council members.
"The listening posts are held once per quarter or more, depending on what topics of conversation are needed," Rayapati said Friday. "We plan to pair this in-person approach with a survey that will be available online."
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law in March. Included in the package is $350 billion in long-awaited funding for counties and cities, hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The legislation includes some restrictions on how the money can be used. Municipalities cannot use any of it to supplement pension funds or to offset a tax cut directly or indirectly. All of money must be spent by the end of calendar year 2024. The money will be delivered in two installments and most municipalities have received the first payment.
Rayapati said the city had not received the first payment yet.