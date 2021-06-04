Moline Mayor Rayapati to hold listening series with residents

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law in March. Included in the package is $350 billion in long-awaited funding for counties and cities, hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation includes some restrictions on how the money can be used. Municipalities cannot use any of it to supplement pension funds or to offset a tax cut directly or indirectly. All of money must be spent by the end of calendar year 2024. The money will be delivered in two installments and most municipalities have received the first payment.