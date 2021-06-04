 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moline Mayor Rayapati to hold listening series with residents
0 Comments
topical alert

Moline Mayor Rayapati to hold listening series with residents

  • 0

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati is continuing her "listening post" series next week seeking input from residents on how the city should spend or invest the $20.2 million it will receive from the federal government in American Rescue Plan funds. 

Rayapati and Alderman Scott Williams, Ward 1, will meet with residents at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the Prospect Park Pavilion, 16th Street and 30th Avenue. In the event of rain, the listening post will be moved to the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St.

Rayapati held her first session in May with Alderman at-large James Patrick Schmidt. Ideas or concerns collected from residents during the listening posts will then be shared with the remaining council members. 

"The listening posts are held once per quarter or more, depending on what topics of conversation are needed," Rayapati said Friday. "We plan to pair this in-person approach with a survey that will be available online."

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law in March. Included in the package is $350 billion in long-awaited funding for counties and cities, hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation includes some restrictions on how the money can be used. Municipalities cannot use any of it to supplement pension funds or to offset a tax cut directly or indirectly. All of money must be spent by the end of calendar year 2024. The money will be delivered in two installments and most municipalities have received the first payment. 

Rayapati said the city had not received the first payment yet. 

031021-qc-nws-molinemayor-Rayapati-001

Moline mayoral candidate Sangeetha Rayapati poses for a portrait in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News