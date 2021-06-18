Moline Mayor Rayapati to hold next listening post with residents

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati is continuing her "listening post" series next week seeking input from residents on how the city should spend or invest the $20.2 million it will receive from the federal government in American Rescue Plan funds.

Rayapati and Alderman Alvaro Macias, Ward 2, will meet with residents at 6 p.m. Monday, June 21, at the Boys and Girls Club Ontiveros Teen Center, 1122 5th Ave., Moline.

It will be the third session in the series. Ideas or concerns collected from residents during the listening posts will then be shared with the remaining council members.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law in March. Included in the package is $350 billion in long-awaited funding for counties and cities, hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation includes some restrictions on how the money can be used. Municipalities cannot use any of it to supplement pension funds or to offset a tax cut directly or indirectly. All of money must be spent by the end of calendar year 2024. The money will be delivered in two installments and most municipalities have received the first payment.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.