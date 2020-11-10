Moline mayor: The city does not intend to have layoffs in 2021

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said the city did not intend to lay off any employees in 2021.
During Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting, Acri addressed comments made by former city health inspector Andy Swartz that one of the reasons he resigned was due to hearing his name was on a list of employees who could be laid off.
Acri said in the spring that the city was trying to align expenditures with projected revenues and "something went wrong with the way that was processed."
"There were employees notified that they may be getting laid off," Acri said. "The union was notified there may be layoffs coming. It was an informal notification, but they were notified nonetheless. I think that caused some stress and distraction from the work at hand."
Acri asked that it be "embedded" in an ordinance that department directors and the city administrator have authority to terminate employees. But when layoffs are being discussed because of financial constraints, Acri said those notices should come from the city council.
"That's a policy decision on addressing a financial gap," she said.
Alderman Mike Wendt, Ward 3, said there were several staff recommendations voted on by city council in open session.
Support Local Journalism
"Something as important as laying off our employees certainly should be done in an open session," Wendt said.
Alderman Dick Potter, Ward 4, disagreed.
"I appreciate the effort to correct the situation, but in fact, those discussions about layoffs did occur in private in closed session, and on more than one occasion," Potter said. "I think it's a little disingenuous to start claiming that we need to do all of this in open session when in fact, it did not occur in open session.
"I would agree that it's a policy decision that should be handled very carefully," Potter said. "I think we need to be honest with everyone that those discussions did occur."
Acri said council members never took action in open session to lay off any city employees.
"It only has meaning when it is done in open session and it is voted on," Wendt said. "I think this is very important."
In a work session to review a staffing and efficiency study done by GovHR, Consultant Kathleen Rush said the city health inspector position, also referred to as the environmental health specialist, is a position "most communities share."
"It is something to consider doing some kind of intergovernmental cooperation," Rush said. "Some communities allow the county to do that entire function. It is also something Moline could use as a profit center. You could actually expand the environmental health inspection services offered by Moline and offer those (services) at cost plus overhead to other communities."
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.