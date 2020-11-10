Moline mayor: The city does not intend to have layoffs in 2021

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Something as important as laying off our employees certainly should be done in an open session," Wendt said.

Alderman Dick Potter, Ward 4, disagreed.

"I appreciate the effort to correct the situation, but in fact, those discussions about layoffs did occur in private in closed session, and on more than one occasion," Potter said. "I think it's a little disingenuous to start claiming that we need to do all of this in open session when in fact, it did not occur in open session.

"I would agree that it's a policy decision that should be handled very carefully," Potter said. "I think we need to be honest with everyone that those discussions did occur."

Acri said council members never took action in open session to lay off any city employees.

"It only has meaning when it is done in open session and it is voted on," Wendt said. "I think this is very important."

In a work session to review a staffing and efficiency study done by GovHR, Consultant Kathleen Rush said the city health inspector position, also referred to as the environmental health specialist, is a position "most communities share."

"It is something to consider doing some kind of intergovernmental cooperation," Rush said. "Some communities allow the county to do that entire function. It is also something Moline could use as a profit center. You could actually expand the environmental health inspection services offered by Moline and offer those (services) at cost plus overhead to other communities."

