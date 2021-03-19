Moline mayor's race: Stephanie Acri being challenged by Sangeetha Rayapati

"I like the work very much; I would be very pleased to serve another four years."

Among her accomplishments as mayor, Acri said she has worked to bring down the city's debt, lower property taxes, increase transparency and help small businesses during the pandemic with loan and grant application assistance.

"I've worked very hard to get our finances in order so we're well-positioned for the redevelopment with I-74 Bridge," she said. "We have been able to cut the debt, the tax rate has incrementally stepped down each one of the years I've served as mayor. We not only are thoughtful about the city's balance sheet, but with the tax rate, we are thoughtful of our residents and business owners' balance sheets.

"We have an opportunity in front of us that I would very much like to be a part of."

Acri said she is looking forward to redeveloping the river front when the old I-74 bridge comes down and new land is reclaimed. She envisions green space and turning the acreage into a family-friendly destination.