Infrastructure. Quality of Place. The Economy.

Those are the three pillars of Moline's strategic planning for the next several years. The strategic plan is based on extensive input from the community, including residents, stakeholders and business owners.

The greatest focus is infrastructure, investing in improvements on roadways, sidewalks, water and sewer, transportation, zoning codes and technology.

In the final draft of the strategic plan for 2024-2026, the pillars were broken down into projects that are already underway, along with new initiatives.

One of the projects underway for infrastructure is renovation of the Riverside Aquatic Center. It is getting $6.8 million in updates and improvements, including three water slides, a lazy river, a splash pad, new shade structures, updated concessions, nighttime lights, a shared park shelter and family restrooms.

Other projects underway focus on making a more walkable and accessible community by updating the multi-modal transportation plan, securing passenger rail service from Moline to Chicago and establishing a downtown railroad quiet zone.

A new initiative is building a fire station and expanding fire station No. 2, located near SouthPark Mall at 1526 46th Ave.

In an interview with the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said the old downtown station that once contained both police and fire now has "exhausted its use." The estimated project cost is between $10 million and $15 million with demolition cost at $440,000. In November 2022, the City Council voted to set aside $1 million from the general fund to use for design.

Other new projects under the infrastructure pillar are exploring broadband alternatives to support municipal services, exploring alternate funding sources for Capital Improvement Projects, updating the comprehensive zoning ordinance and exploring partnerships for potential prairie parks.

During a special City Council meeting Monday, June 12, Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said considerable investment is required for roads if the city intends to make even a small dent in needs.

"We're not actually gaining any ground on the quality of our road infrastructure," the mayor said. "But, if we put more money toward it, we might be able to take a crack at it."

A full breakdown of the capital improvements and costs can be found on the city's website. Funding for capital improvement projects comes from stormwater fees, water utility funding, wastewater fees, utility tax, motor fuel tax, local option sales tax, American Rescue Plan Act dollars and grant funds.

Goals for improving Quality of Place include neighborhood enhancements, parks, art and culture, professional public safety and holistic health awareness.

Most initiatives are underway that include expanding the code enforcement monitoring program; developing a landlord certification program; updating the ordinance for code enforcement; launching a public art and placemaking program; expanding the library multi-cultural program; implementing ARPA fund allocation plan; launching a library mobile outreach program; attaining Illinois Accreditation for the fire department; enhancing resident health wellness check programs; and expanding center for youth and family solutions partnership.

A new initiative is establishing a comprehensive housing program. Moline is in need of additional housing, and the city has been looking at options, including more affordable housing. More than 1,000 people were on the wait list at the Moline Housing Authority in late January.

The Housing Authority manages about 500 units and broke ground in November on an additional affordable apartment complex at 41st Street and 12th Avenue.

The former J.C. Penney building at 1701 5th Ave. was donated to Renew Moline. The two-story, 35,000-plus-square-foot building most recently was occupied by Riverstone Group, which made the donation. The building is likely to become a residential space with a mix of retail.

Most initiatives under the Economy pillar are underway. Two new initiatives are establishing an overall economic development policy and establishing an environmental strategy.

The city is reviewing Tax Increment Finance District opportunities, or TIF, evaluating downtown programs and implementing a program to help small businesses.

Moline has been looking at establishing an Illinois 92 TIF with proposed boundaries that include East End Park, a portion of 48th Street and 49th Street along 4th Avenue, 4th Avenue from 49th Street to 55th Street. It also includes a portion of River Drive and Old River Drive. It had a first reading during the council meeting on Tuesday, June 6.

The city also started the Business Owner Occupied Stabilization Transformation Program, or BOOST, a forgivable loan program that will provide financial assistance to Moline-based businesses that qualify. It will utilize about $1.1 million in restrictive American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The goal is to revitalize empty storefronts while encouraging local business growth.

Also underway is exploration of redevelopment opportunities, adopting a masterplan for the Interstate 74 redevelopment area, annexation south of the Rock River, developing an overall communications plan and developing a riverfront development rebranding strategy.