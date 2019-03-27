MOLINE — The search for a new city administrator has been narrowed down from three finalists to one candidate.
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said city council members will vote to approve the new hire during the April 2 regular meeting and finalize the hire during the April 9 meeting.
Acri said she was very pleased with the selection process.
"Any of the three would have been sound candidates. But the candidate we chose has a special set of skills; that's why that person rose above the others," Acri said.
The new administrator will be announced on Friday, Acri said.
"We were very lucky during this process. We had a representative from GovHR that did our search last time," Acri said.
GovHR recruiter Mark Peterson performed a targeted search, Acri said, and waived his professional fee as part of a two-year guarantee.
Ald. Dick Potter, Ward 4, said council members were involved in the selection process and met with all three finalists last week.
Former City Administrator Doug Maxeiner resigned suddenly Jan. 22 during the city council meeting, but Potter said in January a separation agreement was drafted prior to that meeting.
Maxeiner was hired in May 2017 and brought more than 25 years of municipal management experience to the job. He is now employed as interim city administrator for East Moline.
Former East Moline City Administrator Darin Girdler also was forced out Jan. 22, after more than two years on the job.
Moline Public Works Director J.D. Schulte was named interim administrator when Maxeiner left.
"J.D has been doing a great job as interim administrator," Acri said.
Once the new administrator is on staff, the search for a police chief will resume, Acri said.
The city also has to find a new planning and development director with this week's announcement that Ray Forsythe has accepted a job as city administrator of Washington, Ill.
Acri anticipates Moline's new administrator will begin working for the city by the end of April or early May. A community coffee will be planned for mid-April for residents to meet the new employee.
"We are very excited about the changes that are coming to Moline," Acri said.