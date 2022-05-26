Moline narrows search for city-wide broadband and fiber network provider down to two companies

Moline has narrowed its search for a city-wide broadband and fiber network provider to two potential companies: MetroNet and Windstream.

Moline has been working since 2019 to ensure that all residents and businesses within the city have access to at least 1 gigabyte fiber service by building a ubiquitous fiber-to-the-premises (FttP) network.

To assist with the request for proposal process, Moline hired consulting firm CTC Technology & Energy. In response, the city received proposals from AT&T, Geneseo Communications, Mediacom, MetroNet and Windstream.

David Talbot, director of research services for CTC Technology, recommended that the city negotiate with both Windstream and MetroNet as preferred providers. Of the five proposals, MetroNet and Windstream both asked for no financial contribution from the city and committed to providing service to every single commercial and residential property within city limits.

"Both MetroNet and Windstream are strong companies," Talbot said. "At the simplest level, one of the main differentiators is that unlike the other three (companies), these two companies did not request any financial contribution from the city of Moline. Geneseo (Communications) was requesting $10 million, At&T was requesting $15.3 million and Mediacom $22.1 million."

Talbot said those number don't tell the whole story, however, since other services were being offered by each company.

Council members had placed a priority on finding a company that would provide full coverage throughout the city and in doing so, bury lines underground as opposed to constructing telephone poles above ground, although access to multifamily residential dwellings and private roads cannot be guaranteed.

In its proposal, MetroNet said it would begin construction of an FttP network in Moline immediately to deliver gigabit-speed internet service to homes and businesses; privately fund the construction and operation of the network, estimated to cost $11 million; bring fiber into every neighborhood, thus creating a citywide network; deliver gigabit internet service to the first customers before the end of 2022; and complete construction within one year.

Windstream said in its proposal that it would place 183 fiber miles of 1 gigabit service throughout the city and the Rock Island Arsenal within two years, creating a city-wide broadband fiber network; and privately fund construction and implementation at an estimated cost of $19.9 million.

"The need for fiber broadband is more important than ever, especially in some rural areas that have historically lagged due to geographic and economic deployment barriers," Windstream said in its proposal. "We are pursuing our own $2 billion fiber deployment strategy to expand gigabit internet service in rural America."

City Administrator Bob Vitas said a final decision on who the city council selects will be the final step in the process based on the recommendation from CTC.

