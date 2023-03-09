Moline is now providing water to Silvis.

According to Moline spokesman Tory Brecht, employees at Moline’s water treatment plant on Wednesday opened the valves to go live with water supply to Silvis, a project that was two years in the making.

In a news release issued Thursday, Brecht said Silvis residents should be experiencing better water pressure from their taps, while Moline residents will see more stable, and perhaps lower water rates, going forward.

Silvis has longed struggled with low water pressure issues using its existing wells, Brecht said. Moline has reserve capacity in its system, which treats and distributes water from the Mississippi River.

Moline began discussing sharing excess capacity with Silvis officials in Nov. 2021 and in Feb. 2022 made a formal proposal to connect the two water systems.

An intergovernmental agreement was passed by both city councils in April 2022. Engineering design and construction began shortly thereafter.

Moline will now supply about 400,000 gallons of water per day to Silvis.

Tony Loete, Moline’s Director of Utilities, said in the news release that by adding Silvis as a customer will allow rate increases for Moline residents to be deferred or postponed, even as operating costs increase.

The addition of Silvis is expected to result in $327,000 in additional revenue to the Moline water fund, Loete said.