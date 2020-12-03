Moline offering $5,000 forgivable loans to small businesses

The city of Moline is helping small-business owners again through CARES Act funding distributed through the city's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
But city council members have taken the assistance one step further by amending one of its CDBG CARES Act funding initiatives from a 0% interest loan program into a forgivable loan program in order to benefit the city's business community and ease the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council members approved the change during Tuesday's city council meeting after receiving an additional $478,000 in CARES Act money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Community Development Program Manager K.J. Whitley said several programs were created out of the money, with $110,000 to be allocated for the funding of the loans. The grant will allow the city to make $5,000 forgivable loans available to 22 eligible small businesses.
"This is much-needed money for our community's businesses," Whitley said Thursday. "This round of funding is open to retail businesses and businesses that have at least two employees. It opens up the possibility for other businesses other than restaurants and bars to apply for additional funding to stay afloat, keep their doors open and keep people employed."
Loans will be forgiven providing program requirements are met. Businesses must continue operating with at least one employee for 6 months following receipt of the loan. Loans are forgivable if the borrower can retain jobs held by employees with low or moderate income, meaning those earning less than 80% of the annual area median income (AMI). In Moline, the annual AMI for a single person is $42,250.
Whitley said businesses who have already received CARES Act funding will not be eligible for the loans. Some Moline businesses recently benefited from CURES funding that was allocated through the Moline Centre Main Street Commission. Whitley said CARES Act and CURES funding are different pots of federal money and are sometimes confused.
Loan applications will be accepted from Dec. 14 - Jan. 4 and may be accessed on the city’s FORWARD Platform at moline.il.us/1507/FORWARD and on the city's website, www.moline.il.us. Potential applicants may also contact Whitley at (309) 524-2044 or by email at kwhitley@moline.il.us.
Applications will be reviewed by the selection committee based on accuracy, compliance with program criteria, and those that arrive first.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.