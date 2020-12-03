Moline offering $5,000 forgivable loans to small businesses

The city of Moline is helping small-business owners again through CARES Act funding distributed through the city's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

But city council members have taken the assistance one step further by amending one of its CDBG CARES Act funding initiatives from a 0% interest loan program into a forgivable loan program in order to benefit the city's business community and ease the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council members approved the change during Tuesday's city council meeting after receiving an additional $478,000 in CARES Act money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Community Development Program Manager K.J. Whitley said several programs were created out of the money, with $110,000 to be allocated for the funding of the loans. The grant will allow the city to make $5,000 forgivable loans available to 22 eligible small businesses.