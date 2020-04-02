Moline offers yard waste carts for residents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Moline is now offering yard waste carts to residents, giving them the option to forgo the hassle and expense of using lawn bags.

Interim Public Works Director Rodd Schick said the carts have a capacity of 95 gallons, while one yard waste bag can hold about 30 gallons of leaves or grass clippings.

Schick said the convenience of the wheeled carts and the ability to maneuver them with ease made them a better option than lawn bags.

"The cart is made of plastic and has wheels, making it durable and easy to maneuver," Schick said. "A yard bag is made of paper that can tear, and they disintegrate when they get wet. You also have to carry or drag yard bags.

"The opening of the cart is large and you can easily dump lawn mower bags and armloads into them, and they stay upright while doing so," he said. "Most lawn mower bags barely fit into a yard bag. You cannot put a full armload into them without half of the material spilling onto the ground, and they tip over very easily."

Residents who want a cart will pay an annual fee of $100 and a one-time fee of $78.96, which covers the cost of the cart.