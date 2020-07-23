Moline officials: Rainbow house is a 'learning moment' for city staff

Moline city officials say Taylor Berg's "rainbow house," 1625 9th Ave., is freedom of expression and therefore, protected by the First Amendment.
The city issued Berg a violation notice July 7, giving her until July 21 to repaint her house a color similar to other houses on the block or possibly face a fine of up to $750 a day until the house was repainted. The city rescinded the notice July 16, when Acting Zoning Administrator Chris Mathias hand-delivered the letter, along with an official apology to Berg.
Moline Corporate Counsel Derke Price told city council members during Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting he was asked by Mayor Stephanie Acri and Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags to conduct an analysis of the misapplication of the zoning code in Berg's case.
"I've looked into it. On the day that the zoning officer issued the violation notice — I saw it later that day — this was on the cusp of Pride Month," Price told council members. "I said, that's got First Amendment overtones, I wouldn't cite it."
Price said a courtesy notice is usually an invitation for dialogue, but in Berg's case, the focus became the financial penalty she may have faced if the house wasn't repainted.
"We've learned a few things and we'll talk about solutions we've come up with so it doesn't happen again," Price said. "And also to (inform) you of the limits of Moline's power here — and it's an evolving area of law — and an education piece for all of us, including this learning moment."
Price said issues with Berg's house began in January when the city received complaints from neighbors over piles of discarded fencing and other debris.
Code Enforcement Officer Brad Hauman assessed the situation and took pictures of Berg's property and the debris. As a result, Price said a violation notice was issued stating the property needed to be cleaned up. When the debris wasn't removed by the deadline, the city sent private contractors to Berg's house and removed the debris.
"In April, we had a second violation with more junk in the yard," Price said. "Another set of property violations by the same homeowner not corrected. We sent in a contractor again to remove more of the refuse that's illegal."
Price said when the city received a complaint about Berg's house after it was painted like a rainbow, Hauman referred the matter to Mathias to look into design standards within the city's housing code.
Price said there is a history in Moline for citing homeowners for painting murals on their homes, including a resident who painted a U.S. Marine Corps emblem on the exterior of the house. The homeowner was asked to repaint it because the emblem contained bright primary colors.
"However, the zoning code only applies to new development," Price said. "What council will have to wrestle with, is do you want that? Do you want to continue to have a color requirement for all of Moline? Nobody who wants to paint their house has to go to the planning commission to get approval to paint their house.
"One of the learning moments here for Chris (Mathias) who's new in the job, is not everything is a zoning problem. Not everything is a planning commission zoning issue."
Price said there is an evolving area of law called "mural law" in terms of zoning and property standards. He said since the rainbow house could be seen as a symbol of pride for the LGBTQ community, First Amendment protections may apply.
"Apart from its symbolic relationship, artistic expression is also protected from government interference by the First Amendment," he said.
Price said it's probable more mural art issues are in the city's future.
"Our 'no primary colors' is unlikely to survive any court challenge regardless of whether it's actually in favor of some symbolic reason or some symbol that has First Amendment overtones," he said. "The right of artistic expression is on the rise and your power to control it or limit it is on the wane.
"You have murals here that you are celebrating and creating with public art. The idea that you are going to be free from primary colors when you are celebrating, paying for and enabling murals in town ... that's also going to be a problem."
Price said going forward, city-issued violation notices will be revised to emphasize an invitation to dialogue instead of focusing on the threat of a fine. He said residents will have to realize the city cannot solve every problem between neighbors.
"If you don't like how your neighbor's property looks because of the paint job, that might not be something we have the power to do anything about."
Mathias apologized to Acri and the council, saying it wasn't his intention for them to get so many calls and letters about the rainbow house and that he had not expected it to become a political issue.
Price confirmed that city officials do not have time to drive around looking for issues and that most are addressed as a result of complaints from neighbors. He said the city handles an average of 10 code violations per day.
One exception is a property across the street from the rainbow house that has multiple tarps in the front yard as an attempt to control erosion. Price said the property has been issued a courtesy violation notice with regard to the tarps.
