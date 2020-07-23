Moline officials: Rainbow house is a 'learning moment' for city staff

Price said there is a history in Moline for citing homeowners for painting murals on their homes, including a resident who painted a U.S. Marine Corps emblem on the exterior of the house. The homeowner was asked to repaint it because the emblem contained bright primary colors.

"However, the zoning code only applies to new development," Price said. "What council will have to wrestle with, is do you want that? Do you want to continue to have a color requirement for all of Moline? Nobody who wants to paint their house has to go to the planning commission to get approval to paint their house.

"One of the learning moments here for Chris (Mathias) who's new in the job, is not everything is a zoning problem. Not everything is a planning commission zoning issue."

Price said there is an evolving area of law called "mural law" in terms of zoning and property standards. He said since the rainbow house could be seen as a symbol of pride for the LGBTQ community, First Amendment protections may apply.

"Apart from its symbolic relationship, artistic expression is also protected from government interference by the First Amendment," he said.

Price said it's probable more mural art issues are in the city's future.