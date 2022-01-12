Moline on the path to offering incentives for minority and woman-owned contractors to do business with the city

Moline is on the path to making it easier for minorities, women and businesses that employ local college graduates or apprentices to do business with the city by offering incentives in those categories.
In a virtual meeting Tuesday night, council members nearly approved amending the city's purchasing ordinance, but tabled the agenda item 6-2 after a lengthy discussion filled with questions and amendments.
Aldermen Matt Timion, Ward 4, and Michael Waldron, Ward 6, opposed the action. The matter will be brought up again at the Jan. 25 meeting.
"After much consultation and work, we have tonight presented for you an amendment to the purchasing code," said Margaret Kostopulos, corporation counsel for the city.
Kostopulos said the amendment to the city's ordinance changes the "definition of the responsible bidder" and establishes bid incentives for minority- and women-owned and region-based businesses as well as local graduates and apprentices.
"These incentives take the form of earned credits in each category with the max credit available of 2%," Kostopulos said. "And that would be of the bid price, and an overall maximum for projects of 10% for contracts of up to $200,000; 6% of contracts that are greater than $200,000 up to $500,000; and 2% of contracts over $500,000."
Kostopulos said the incentives would be awarded after completion of the projects.
She said the local graduate incentive is available for companies who use recent graduates from universities and colleges in the area, with a credit of up to 10% of labor hours by actual workers and not managers, with a credit of up to 2% of the bid price.
Kostopulos said in order for a business to qualify for the local graduate or apprenticeship credit, 50% of the workforce must meet those criteria or have seven years of equivalent work experience.
Timion and Alderman at-Large James Patrick Schmidt proposed amending the ordinance to state a contractor "must employ in aggregate a minimum of 25% of its workforce whom have either participated in or graduated from an apprenticeship or training" program.
Aldermen then voted to table the amendment until staff can clarify the language in the requirements.
"Do we have a lot of problems with out-of-town bidders forcing out local contractors?" 6th Ward Alderman Pat O'Brien asked.
"Not necessarily; I think out out-of-town contractors are typically more specialized," said interim Public Works Director Joe Kuhlenbeck. "I think the majority of our big construction projects or projects that take lots of manpower and equipment — a lot of mobilization — most of those are local contractors that are awarded those contracts."