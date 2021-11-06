Moline paid $421,000 to scammers a year ago, but city officials kept it quiet

"That's when the problem was discovered by the vendor," Potter said. "That's when we were alerted something was wrong."

'Taking legal avenues'

When the theft occurred in December 2020, Aldermen Scott Williams, Ward 1; Mike Wendt, Ward 3; Sam Moyer, Ward 5; and Michael Waldron, Ward 7; were on city council at the time. New council members were only made aware of the theft when a Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reporter requested information.

Moyer confirmed the theft was discovered when a contractor called the city and said they had not been paid.

"We were told (the city) didn't want to discuss it because they were taking legal avenues," Moyer said. "We only heard about it again when the FOIA requests were made (Oct. 28). We were trying to figure out why (aldermen) weren't briefed on it. We have lots of questions.

"I remember there were a couple other big issues going on," Moyer said. "When we found out about (the theft), it was an email saying they were working on recovering it; they said there would be an investigation and they would let us know."