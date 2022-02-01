Moline partners with WIU and Gorman & Co. to offer another child care option

The city of Moline is partnering with Western Illinois University Quad Cities Campus to offer another child care option in an effort to return more people to the workforce.

Gorman & Company, a housing and downtown redevelopment firm, joined the partnership by offering long-vacant space on the first floor of Enterprise Lofts, 1871 River Drive, as the future site of the Spanish Bilingual Early Learning and Family Empowerment Lab.

The child care center, which will be available for first- and second-shift working families, is expected to open in late August and will serve up to 65 children.

"It hasn't only been local leadership that has identified educational opportunities such as child care as a good fit for places like this one," Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said as she gestured around the cavernous room that will soon be transformed into a child care center.

"Today we are celebrating the beginning of a journey to build this space with hope and opportunity for many people in our city and the Quad Cities at large," she said. "This lab will help add tools in our tool belt for addressing the needs of care for our community's children and their parents who move our economy forward."

Lindsay Meeker, a professor of early childhood education at WIU's Quad Cities campus, said she was excited to partner with the community to advocate for early learning and child care opportunities. She said WIU had been working for the past couple of years to combat the child care shortage.

"The child care crisis is a Moline problem, but it's also a larger Quad-City problem and a nationwide problem," Meeker said. "The Quad-Cities, state of Illinois and Iowa are committed to collaborative solutions. WIU is showing up to be part of the solution alongside community partners, cheerleading access to high-quality early learning and child care across the Quad-City region."

Kristi Mindrup, WIU's Vice President of Quad Cities Campus Operations, said the new child care center "creates a safe and welcoming space to provide a solid learning foundation and a much-needed service."

Mindrup said the center also would provide a hands-on learning environment for WIU early childhood students as they prepared for a career in child care and teaching.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Mayor Rayapati, Gorman (& Company) and many community supporters to innovate and connect Western's tradition of teacher education to enhance the quality of life in our city and our region."

Ron Clewer, Illinois market president for Gorman & Company, said when people had access to affordable child care, they were able to find jobs and access to health care, too.

"We know that when folks have access to affordable housing that keeps a roof over their head and takes the stress of rent away, they're not only able to get a job, but keep a job," Clewer said.

"We develop in 10 different states and service community developers. The barriers to employment for most of our residents is indeed child care. The shortage of child care workers was solved by (WIU) providing educational opportunities through this site but also providing child care at the same time."

In addition to the child care center in Enterprise Lofts, the city of Moline also announced another part of the program that offers forgivable loans to child care businesses.

City Council members approved using up to $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds during the Jan. 25 meeting for the creation of the Childcare and Workforce Infrastructure Forgivable Loan Program to assist families and Moline businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city began accepting applications Feb. 1 for the loans, which range from $10,000 to $50,000.

"The city of Moline has recently put ARPA dollars to work through a program to expand existing or create new child care facilities within the city," Rayapati said.

"I'm very thankful for the bi-partisan support."

