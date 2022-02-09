Moline plans to repair 16th St. bridge to Arsenal and add bike path

Moline's 16th Street viaduct bridge that connects the city to the Rock Island Arsenal needs at least $7 million in repairs and upgrades.

During a round table discussion Tuesday night, city council members met with officials from the Arsenal to discuss repairs to the shared bridge and grants they could apply for to help fund the project.

"We created a partnership a long, long time ago with the Arsenal and with the Army," City Administrator Bob Vitas said. "That collaboration is going to lead to great things going forward.

"Money is always an issue and the city obviously has tremendous infrastructure needs."

According to an inspection report published in 2020 by engineering firm IMEG, a series of recommendations were listed for the bridge: replacement of the entire deck; removal of loose and spalling concrete from deck underside; consider repainting spans; clean and repair corrosion at span 6 pins and links; repair exposed and potentially live wires at Pier 3 and Pier 6; and more.

"The first recommendation is complete deck replacement, which is an exceedingly expensive project," Vitas said. "That's really half the bridge; that's half the cost."

Interim Public Works Director Joe Kuhlenbeck said in 2019, IMEG estimated the cost of replacing the bridge deck would be $6.7 million.

"We have done some maintenance beyond the spalls; we've done some patching in the last five years and crack sealing," Kuhlenbeck said.

Colonel Todd Allison, Garrison Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, said since the bridge was built in 1982, the Arsenal population has grown in both workforce and residents, going from 40 to 80 homes on the island.

"We're in the process right now of privatizing our housing on there, per Congressional mandate," Allison said. "It's very feasible that in the next couple of years, not only will housing be privatized, but we are deficient in housing. We only can house about 10% of our active duty service members, even though we have a considerable population."

Allison said although many residents have expressed their desire to walk across the bridge and into downtown Moline, pedestrian traffic is currently prohibited due to safety concerns. The only exceptions are events like the Quad Cities Marathon or other races. Renovations to the bridge to make it pedestrian friendly would be ideal.

Allision said the bridge project is a good contender for a federal grant through the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program that could help fund the renovations and upgrades. Because it may be too late for the 2022 grant cycle, the city would apply for the grant by September 2023 and construction would be scheduled for 2024.

"I can't think of a better project in any city of the Quad-Cities we could put forward that would qualify for this right now," Allison said.

"I think we wouldn't want to rush this; I think what we really want to do is take the time to pre-plan, work with the alliance and the others, including Bi-State (Regional Commission) and retain engineers that would do the design work," Vitas said.

Vitas said including a recreational path along the bridge is part of the city's bikeways plan that would ultimately connect with the recreational path on the Arsenal.

Michael Panilo, master planner with Rock Island Arsenal Public Works, said that although the bridge was designed to hold heavier vehicles like trucks, the supports of the bridge also need attention.

"It's not the deck on the viaduct, it's the structure underneath," Panilo said. "Having the capacity to bring in heavy loads makes a big difference."

Vitas said it is not known yet what the future plans are for production at the Arsenal and that an updated bridge would be important.

"As that need changes, as we look at the bridge structure, those two things need to be wedded," Vitas said. "We certainly would not want to design something that wouldn't address (the Arsenal's) future operational needs going forward."

Tory Brecht, communications coordinator for Moline, said new cost estimates are expected in the spring. Due to inflation and the addition of a multi-modal bike and pedestrian path, costs are expected to increase.

