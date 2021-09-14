 Skip to main content
Moline Public Library invites residents to participate in strategic planning sessions
MOLINE

Moline Public Library invites residents to participate in strategic planning sessions

042220-qc-nws-library-03.JPG

Moline Public library employee's wave to their supporters.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

The Moline Public Library is inviting residents to take part in strategic planning focus groups to help shape the future of the library and its programs.

Residents can choose from one of four sessions; two will be virtual and two will held in person at the library, 3210 41st St., Moline. 

The first session is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the library, with the other in-person session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. 

Virtual sessions will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, and at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27. 

All participants will be entered into a drawing for a gift card to the library's coffee shop, Java Lab.

To sign up, go to Molinelibrary.com/focusgroups

Registration will close at noon Sept. 25. 

