Moline Public Library invites residents to participate in strategic planning sessions

The Moline Public Library is inviting residents to take part in strategic planning focus groups to help shape the future of the library and its programs.
Residents can choose from one of four sessions; two will be virtual and two will held in person at the library, 3210 41st St., Moline.
The first session is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the library, with the other in-person session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Virtual sessions will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, and at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
All participants will be entered into a drawing for a gift card to the library's coffee shop, Java Lab.
To sign up, go to Molinelibrary.com/focusgroups.
Registration will close at noon Sept. 25.
Sarah Hayden
